OMP Positioned Highest for Both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries

OMP, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning solutions, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, positioned highest for both "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute".

ANTWERPEN, BE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / This marks the 11th time the company has been recognized as a Leader. OMP believes this recognition underscores its consistent delivery of innovative solutions such as UnisonIQ and Unison Decision-Centric Planning. It reflects a market shift toward AI-driven supply chain planning, and the growing demand for platforms that unify strategy, execution, and intelligence in real time.

Advancing intelligent planning for the most complex supply chain needs

Trusted by Fortune 500 leaders such as AstraZeneca, BASF, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble, OMP continues to advance supply chain planning through Unison Planning, its proven end-to-end platform. Open, cloud-native, and AI-driven, the platform is built to meet the evolving demands of process and discrete global supply chains, including chemicals, consumer goods, life sciences, paper and packaging, tires and building products, and metals.

Unison Planning incorporates UnisonIQ, OMP's AI orchestrator that unifies AI agents, assistants, and engines into one powerful framework. Designed for the agentic age of supply chain planning, UnisonIQ embeds continuous intelligence throughout the platform, giving organizations a foundation for proactive, autonomous decision-making grounded in deep industry expertise.

"Agentic AI is fundamentally reshaping how supply chains operate and compete," says Paul Vanvuchelen, Chief Executive Officer at OMP. "Organizations that embrace this shift will turn volatility into strategic advantage."

Accelerating decision velocity for the entire supply chain

OMP's Unison Decision-Centric Planning elevates supply chain performance by uniting human expertise, advanced AI, real-time intelligence, and rapid scenario evaluation to drive decision velocity and improve decision quality across the enterprise.

"With comprehensive supply chain intelligence and AI-powered anticipation, Unison Decision-Centric Planning enables organizations to gain earlier visibility into disruption, evaluate its impact, and prepare the next move with clarity and confidence," says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, released in March 2026, evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, helping global companies identify the right partners in a complex and fast-evolving market.

We believe this recognition comes alongside OMP's strong performance in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Process Industries report, where it had been ranked in the highest two positions across all Use Cases. OMP also continues to receive strong customer ratings on Gartner Peer Insights, reflecting positive feedback from enterprise users.

For more information about OMP's position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and the future of supply chain planning, read the full report.

Meet OMP at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

OMP will participate in the 2026 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, where customers will share practical insights on intelligent, decision-centric supply chains:

Procter & Gamble will present key learnings from its collaboration with OMP at the Symposium/Xpo US , highlighting how integrated planning and end-to-end visibility drive measurable business impact.

AstraZeneca will present its journey toward decision-centric autonomous planning at the Symposium/Xpo EMEA, highlighting how it is transforming processes and capabilities to achieve excellence.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics & packaging, tires and building products - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Buse Aras, Jan Snoeckx, Eva Dawkins, Julia von Massow, 18 March 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeckx, Buse Aras, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, 18 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

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SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/omp-positioned-highest-for-both-completeness-of-vision-and-abilit-1148825