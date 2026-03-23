ProductLife Group (PLG): Dr. James Burt Joins ProductLife Group as CEO

PARIS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of consulting and outsourcing services for the life sciences industry, has appointed Dr. James Burt as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Burt brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across the pharmaceutical value chain, including generics, biosimilars, orphan and value-added medicines. He has a strong track record in leading global organizations, scaling operations and driving strategic transformation in complex healthcare environments.

Most recently, he served as Group CEO of Pharmanovia, where he led a major strategic transformation and delivered significant business growth. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Accord Healthcare, most recently as Executive Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, overseeing a €750 million P&L and a team of approximately 2,500 colleagues.

Dr. Burt holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from the University of Birmingham and has also served as Vice President of Medicines for Europe and Chair of the Value-Added Medicines Group.

This transition follows a period during which Shaun Chilton served as Executive Chairman, supporting continuity and positioning PLG for its next phase of development. He will continue as Chairman alongside Dr. Burt.

Dr. Burt's arrival comes at a key moment for PLG as the company continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its capabilities across regulatory, clinical, quality and digital services, supporting pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies worldwide.

Dr. Burt commented:

"ProductLife Group has established itself as a trusted partner to the life sciences industry. I am excited to join the organization and work alongside its teams to further advance its capabilities and continue delivering value to clients and patients worldwide."

This marks a new phase of growth for PLG as it continues to expand its global capabilities and support clients across the life sciences ecosystem.

About ProductLife Group

ProductLife Group (PLG) is a global provider of consulting and outsourcing services for the life sciences industry, delivering end-to-end support across the entire product lifecycle.

With a presence in 150+ countries, operations in 50+ countries, and a team of over 2,000 professionals, PLG supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, nutrition and cosmetics companies in accelerating innovation, ensuring compliance and improving patient outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Annalisa Merola - Marketing Director - Corporate Communication, Branding and Digital

Erica Pesci - PR & Digital Marketing Manager

ProductLife Group

marketing@productlife-group.com

+1 617.307.7319

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