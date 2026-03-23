MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Privatejet.com, a leading provider of private jet charter services, has launched a new aircraft marketplace, marking a strategic expansion. The Privatejet.com marketplace allows customers to list private jets for sale.

Designed to connect buyers, sellers, and brokers through a streamlined digital platform, the new marketplace offers access to a selection of aircraft listings across multiple categories.

The first aircraft featured on the platform is a Dassault Falcon 900, listed in partnership with leading aircraft brokerage Exclusive Jet Sales. The website includes information about the aircraft's general properties, maintenance status, airframe and flight systems, engine and propeller, and much more. It also allows for the user to contact the seller directly from the website or create an account to save aircraft listings and receive updates about pricing.

"We're proud to have Exclusive Jet Sales as our launch customer," said Michael Loff, Director of Sales for PrivateJet.com. "Their expertise and client-first approach make them an ideal partner as we launch and grow the PrivateJet.com marketplace."

Jason Johnson, CEO of Exclusive Jet Sales, added: "We always focus on what's best for our clients, and partnering with PrivateJet.com allows us to do that. We're excited to their launch customer and further expand the services we provide to our clients."

The PrivateJet.com marketplace will continue to expand with additional listings and broker partnerships, positioning the platform as a trusted destination for both first-time buyers and seasoned aircraft owners.

Contact: Charter@privatejet.com

SOURCE: Privatejet.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/privatejet.com-llc-launches-new-aircraft-marketplace-platform-1150606