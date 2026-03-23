Spain's Fundación Ciudad de la Energía (Ciuden), a government energy research foundation, has completed operational testing of a 1 MW/8 MWh vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) system at its Cubillos del Sil technology center, which it says is the largest vanadium flow battery in Europe dedicated to applied research. Spain Ciuden, a body under Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, has completed testing of a VRFB system at its Technology Development Center in Cubillos del Sil, northwestern Spain. The 1 MW/8 MWh system includes a dedicated 100 kW/800 kWh module ...

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