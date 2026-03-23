REELABLES EUROPE, LTD.: Supply & Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Reelables CEO David Stanton with 2026 Pros to Know Award

The award recognizes Stanton in the category Leader in Excellence, spotlighting his visionary supply chain leadership and strategic achievements that set an impressive benchmark for the industry

LONDON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables, the first company to produce a printable active smart label for tracking cargo and inventory, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, named David Stanton, Co-founder and CEO as one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award , which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for a competitive advantage. Stanton received recognition in the Leaders in Excellence category.

As Co-founder and CEO of Reelables, David Stanton leads the strategic vision and execution of a pioneering company transforming supply chain visibility through next-generation smart labels. Reelables creates ultra-thin, printable Bluetooth and 5G smart labels that provide real-time, item-level tracking for logistics, warehousing, manufacturers, and retailers, replacing manual scanning and legacy technology with automated, data-rich insights.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

This past year, David's leadership at Reelables has translated vision into execution. He successfully attracted a strong mix of financial and strategic investors and guided the company through a $10.4M Series A funding round. The funding enabled Reelables to support accelerated customer demand, move toward 100 million labels per year in production and sustain more than 200% annual growth. Reelables also recently introduced its innovative Smart Label Indoor Tracking solution , an industry-first combining Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technology with smart shipping labels to enable accurate indoor tracking. This allows businesses to achieve UWB-level precision and tracking within their warehouses using our cost-effective Bluetooth smart labels, eliminating the need for new process implementations. Reelables will expand its market presence and accelerate innovation in the supply chain industry with a series of new product launches and strategic partnerships planned for the coming year.



"I am thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and listed among such an outstanding group of industry professionals," said David Stanton of Reelables. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team at Reelables."

To view the full list of award winners, visit here .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Reelables

Reelables makes the first and only printable smart label for tracking cargo and inventory. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on in off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables grew more than 200 percent this year and plans to scale production to 100 million labels per year. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Silicon Labs, Moneta, Raptor Group, Smooth Brain, Amigos Ventures, Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/305f1913-3011-4b3a-9c33-733605a3693e