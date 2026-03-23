Bybit Launches AOA Trading Kickoff With 7,000 USDT Prize Pool to Mark Newly Listed Angolan Kwanza on P2P

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its AOA Trading Kickoff campaign to celebrate the recent listing of the Angolan kwanza (AOA) on its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform, following its official announcement earlier this week.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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