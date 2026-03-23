Otonomii AI Acquires AI Signals to Expand Enterprise Platform for Autonomous Market Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Otonomii AI, a financial technology company building native artificial intelligence for autonomous trading and market risk analysis, today announced the acquisition of AI Signals (aissignals.com), a retail AI trading signals platform. The acquisition marks a defining step in Otonomii AI's mission to create continuously learning investment systems that adapt to markets in real time.

The acquisition allows Otonomii AI to extend its proprietary cognitive architecture - a One Brain, Multiple Minds system where a single domain-agnostic memory infrastructure powers specialized, continuously learning market intelligences - beyond internal capital deployment into a broader ecosystem serving retail traders, institutional desks, and brokerage platforms worldwide.

Otonomii AI develops proprietary trading intelligence systems designed to perceive financial markets, learn from their structure, and deploy capital using continuously evolving AI architectures. The company's technology was originally built for internal trading and risk-management applications, where the system operates using the firm's own capital. Unlike conventional AI trading tools that rely on static models and historical pattern matching, Otonomii's systems are designed to recognize when market conditions have fundamentally changed - and adapt autonomously.

Through the acquisition of AI Signals, Otonomii will extend this technology into an enterprise-grade platform that serves the full spectrum of market participants - from individual traders seeking intelligent signals to brokers requiring embedded AI infrastructure for their clients.

AI Signals currently operates a trading signals terminal designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced traders, offering structured signal generation, market state analysis, and risk-management tools. The platform will serve as the retail and broker distribution layer for Otonomii AI's continuously learning technology.

Following the acquisition, Otonomii AI plans to expand the platform's capabilities and accelerate its enterprise roadmap, including:

Expansion into equities, futures, and additional financial markets

Seamless integration with MT4 and MT5 trading platforms

Broker-level API connectivity for embedded AI market intelligence

Dedicated mobile and desktop applications

Autonomous strategy modules that learn and adapt without manual recalibration

This infrastructure will allow brokers to offer AI-driven market intelligence directly to their clients, while Otonomii AI builds toward its long-term vision: fully autonomous investment systems governed by transparent, auditable frameworks.

Founder Statement

Kaushal Sheth, creator of Otonomii AI, commented:

"The financial industry is entering the autonomy era. Traditional trading tools - even those branded as AI - are still fundamentally static systems that break when markets shift. Otonomii AI was designed from first principles as a system that doesn't just analyze markets but learns them continuously, the way an experienced trader builds intuition over decades - except the machine never stops learning and never forgets. With the acquisition of AI Signals, we can now deliver this intelligence not only to our internal trading infrastructure, but to brokers and traders worldwide. This is the beginning of something much larger."

Market Opportunity

The global financial AI market is undergoing a structural transformation. According to industry research, 44% of enterprise finance teams plan to deploy agentic AI systems in 2026 - a 600% increase year-over-year. The World Economic Forum has declared that banking is entering the "agentic era," transitioning from AI assistance to transactional authority. Meanwhile, S&P Global's $1.8 billion acquisition of With Intelligence in late 2025 signals massive institutional appetite for specialized AI-powered financial data platforms.

By combining Otonomii AI's proprietary cognitive architecture with AI Signals' existing retail infrastructure and user community, the platform aims to create a new category of continuously learning broker intelligence tools. Brokers will be able to offer advanced, adaptive market analysis capabilities directly to their users - while traders gain access to autonomous AI systems previously limited to institutional environments.

About Otonomii AI

Otonomii AI is a native artificial intelligence company focused on financial markets, specializing in autonomous trading intelligence and risk-management systems.

Unlike traditional signal platforms that rely on static algorithmic models or historical pattern recognition, Otonomii AI is built on a cognitive architecture inspired by how the human brain organizes intelligence: one universal memory system - the Brain - that stores, links, and consolidates experience, with multiple specialized Minds that each learn a different domain. A Mind built for financial markets learns differently than a Mind built for equity futures, yet both draw from the same foundational memory infrastructure. This One Brain, Multiple Minds design allows the system to perceive market structure, recognize regime shifts, and evolve its strategies autonomously - compounding intelligence the way the best funds compound capital.

The technology was developed by Kaushal Sheth, a fintech technology veteran and current Chief Technology Officer of GFT Technologies USA, a publicly traded global engineering firm specializing in enterprise technology solutions for financial institutions.

About AI Signals

AI Signals (aissignals.com) is a retail trading intelligence platform offering a full trading console designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced traders.

The platform provides AI-generated trade signals, market structure analysis, risk-management tools, and performance tracking. AI Signals is powered by Otonomii AI's cognitive architecture, enabling traders to access market intelligence derived from continuously learning AI systems rather than static algorithmic models.

AI Signals will continue operating under its existing brand as the retail distribution layer for Otonomii AI technology.

Media & Partnerships:

Otonomii AI

Email: press@otonomii.ai

Website: www.otonomii.ai

SOURCE: Otonomii AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/otonomii-ai-acquires-ai-signals-to-expand-enterprise-platform-fo-1150669