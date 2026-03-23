Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VikingCloud Wins 2026 Global InfoSec Market Disruptor Compliance Award for CCS Advantage

CCS Advantage brings together PCI DSS compliance and cybersecurity monitoring in a self-service platform built specifically for SMBs navigating today's increasingly complex threat environment. No dedicated security staff required. The platform embeds VikingCloud's patented Cyber Risk Score directly into the PCI compliance process, giving merchants a continuous A-F cybersecurity grade across website security, network security, and compliance posture, along with clear, prioritized guidance on what to fix first.

"SMBs commonly assume that meeting minimum PCI DSS compliance requirements means they're cybersecure. It doesn't. That's precisely why they remain the number one target for cybercriminals. This award reflects what we set out to build: cybersecurity that simply works, with no technical skills or internal resources required," said Mark Brady, CEO of VikingCloud.

The numbers tell the story. VikingCloud's research found that 84% of SMB owners manage cybersecurity themselves, often without dedicated training or expertise. Yet 67% believe PCI DSS compliance means they're secure. VikingCloud's own merchant data tells a different story: nearly 60% of merchants score in the higher-risk range (C, D, or F) on its cybersecurity grading scale.

VikingCloud has supported the world's largest acquirers, payment processors, and ISOs in managing PCI DSS compliance programs for SMB merchant portfolios for nearly two decades. The company has over 100 Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs), full Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) capabilities, and a platform supporting more than 4 million merchant locations globally.

Now in its 14th year, the Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) recognizes the most innovative leaders in information security. Winners are selected by an independent panel of certified security professionals (CISSP, FMDHS, CEH) based on unique value and technical ingenuity, not market share or capital raised.

For more information about CCS Advantage, visit https://www.vikingcloud.com/ccs-advantage.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers battle-tested cybersecurity and compliance protection that simply works. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support - keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million businesses in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business, so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924997/5875986/USE_THIS_LOGO__VikingCloud_Full_Logo_Stacked_Original__1___002_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vikingcloud-wins-2026-global-infosec-market-disruptor-compliance-award-for-ccs-advantage-302722057.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.