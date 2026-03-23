Ziba Med Spa and La Vie Center Expand Cosmetic Gynecology and Wellness Services in Tarzana

TARZANA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziba Med Spa, in collaboration with La Vie Medical Center, announced an expansion of women's wellness services in Tarzana, adding an expanded scope of cosmetic gynecology and intimate wellness care led by Dr. Michael Eshaghian, a board-certified physician with clinical focus in cosmetic gynecology, intimate wellness, and regenerative treatments.

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