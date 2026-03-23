Banzai International, Inc.: Banzai Reaches Deal to Acquire Assets of ConnectAndSell, a Profitable Company, More Than Doubling Annual Revenue and Expanding AI Platform Capabilities

ConnectAndSell is a Leading AI Sales Acceleration Platform Serving B2B Organizations Across Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology Industries

Proposed Acquisition Strengthens Banzai's Marketing and Sales Software Platform with Established Revenue-Generating Business

Expected to Close in Q2 - 2026 and Management to Review on Upcoming Conference Call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNZI) ("Banzai" or the "Company"), a leading AI marketing technology company, today announced that it has reached an agreement on terms to acquire assets of ConnectAndSell, Inc. ("ConnectandSell"), an AI-powered sales enablement platform serving B2B organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, and other industries. The acquisition is expected to increase Banzai's annual revenue by approximately $15 million. The two companies have executed a non-binding letter of intent, and the final transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2026, subject to execution of a definitive agreement and closing conditions.

ConnectAndSell's AI-powered platform is designed to improve seller productivity by helping sales teams spend more time in live conversations with qualified decision-makers. The proposed acquisition would add sales acceleration capabilities to Banzai's platform and expand the Company's ability to support customers across a broader portion of the revenue generation process.

Banzai believes the addition of ConnectAndSell would strengthen its position as a provider of integrated marketing and sales technology solutions while creating meaningful cross-sell opportunities across both companies' customer bases. The transaction would also further Banzai's strategy of building a broader platform of practical, revenue-generating software solutions.

"ConnectAndSell has a highly complementary sales acceleration capability," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. "We believe the proposed acquisition aligns well with our strategy of acquiring proven AI-powered business solutions. This transaction would expand Banzai's platform across more of the go-to-market process and create additional opportunities for customer expansion across our platform."

Financial and Strategic Benefits

Expands Platform Capabilities: The proposed acquisition would add sales acceleration functionality to Banzai's platform, broadening its reach across the go-to-market workflow.

Enhances Revenue Generation Offering: ConnectAndSell would extend Banzai's ability to support customers from audience engagement and demand generation through sales execution and conversion.

Creates Cross-Sell Opportunities: Banzai sees the potential to introduce ConnectAndSell's capabilities to its existing customer base while also expanding Banzai's broader offerings to ConnectAndSell customers.

Supports Platform Expansion Strategy: The proposed acquisition would continue Banzai's strategy of building a more comprehensive software platform through the addition of complementary, business-critical solutions.

Jonti McLaren, President of ConnectAndSell, added, "We believe Banzai is the right platform to build on what ConnectAndSell has developed over the years. This proposed transaction would position our technology within Banzai's AI-powered family of products and create new opportunities to deliver value to customers at greater scale."

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and Globe Life Insurance. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io

About ConnectAndSell, Inc.

ConnectAndSell is a Human + AI conversation enablement platform that helps B2B sales teams reach targeted decision-makers and execute at scale by delivering millions of targeted sales conversations annually across enterprise and mid-market organizations. The platform combines patented technology with AI-driven conversation intelligence and sales coaching, analyzing every conversation to improve targeting, generate market insights, and enhance rep performance. By driving measurable pipeline growth while reducing the need for additional sales headcount, ConnectAndSell enables efficient, scalable go-to-market execution for B2B companies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.connectandsell.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the "Company's"): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

BNZI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us