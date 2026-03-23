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WKN: A0MWN9 | ISIN: CA91707P2089 | Ticker-Symbol: 2YY
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 14:48
4,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
URBANA CORPORATION CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBANA CORPORATION CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9405,70019:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 16:42 Uhr
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Urbana Corporation Announces Additional Investment in Tetra Digital Group

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that it has made an additional investment of $2 million in Tetra Digital Group Inc. ("Tetra"), Canada's leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider, by participating in Tetra's new round of equity financing (the "New Financing"). Funds raised in the New Financing will be used for ordinary working capital purposes (including to launch a Canadian dollar backed stablecoin, and to continue Tetra's and its subsidiaries' ongoing building of its proprietary technology). Urbana holds a majority equity interest in Tetra.

Participants in the New Financing included third party investors that are unrelated to Urbana. The participation of these investors in the New Financing established a new fair market price for the Tetra shares. Accordingly, Urbana has increased the valuation of its investment in Tetra by approximately $18.2 million, which increased the net assets per share of Urbana by approximately 44 cents (3.5%).

Urbana originally made an investment in Tetra Trust Company ("Tetra Trust") in 2021 and increased its holdings in the company to a majority position in April 2025. In May 2025, through a re-organization, Tetra Trust became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tetra Digital Group Inc. Subsequent to the re-organization, Urbana has maintained its majority position in the company by making an additional investment in the company in August 2025.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com

About Tetra Digital Group

Tetra Digital Group is Canada's leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider, parent company of Tetra Trust and Tetra Unity. The company is focused on building world-class digital asset infrastructure that combines regulatory excellence with technological innovation, providing comprehensive solutions across custody, orchestration and digital currency services. For more information, visit www.tetratrust.com

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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