BioStem Technologies: BioStem Appoints Jodi Ungrodt to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

Pompano Beach, FL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced the appointment of Jodi Ungrodt to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective March 18, 2026.

Ungrodt brings nearly three decades of financial leadership to the role, having spent her career as a senior partner at Ernst & Young advising life sciences companies on initial and secondary public offerings, business combinations, risk assessment and regulatory compliance. She is qualified to serve as a financial expert under SEC, NYSE, and NASDAQ rules.

"I am excited to welcome Jodi to our board as we undertake this expansion of our business beyond chronic wound care," said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. "Along with the business expansion, we also plan to raise our profile in the public markets in 2026. Jodi's twenty-nine years of life sciences accounting experience at Ernst & Young, along with her track record advising more than thirty IPOs and deep regulatory and government expertise, will make a terrific addition to our board governance during this pivotal time."

BioStem is an emerging leader in placental and umbilical cord-derived tissue products used by clinicians across a variety of medical specialties. Their proprietary allograft portfolio is derived from donated birth tissue and proprietary processes are designed to optimally preserve the tissue's natural properties. The company continues to conduct leading-edge research to expand the scientific understanding of placental-derived tissue products and to bring new products to market.

As Audit Committee Chair, Ungrodt will oversee the company's financial reporting, internal controls and risk management practices. Her prior experience includes serving as Chair of the Audit Committee for Feeding San Diego, where she provided accounting, budgeting and risk assessment guidance for over a decade. She is also an Advisory Board Member for Life Science Cares. During her tenure at EY, Ungrodt served more than 70 companies across the Life Sciences sector.

"I am excited to join BioStem's board at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Ungrodt. "BioStem stands out as one of the most innovative companies in the MedTech sector, driven by strong momentum in the chronic wound market and its recent expansion into acute applications of its industry-leading technologies. These technologies have tremendous potential to improve outcomes in patients, and I'm honored to take on this important role as the company continues to scale and innovate in this space."

Ungrodt holds a BS in Accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs.

Ungrodt replaces former board member Brandon Poe, who accepted the role of BioStem's chief financial officer in August 2025. Poe brings more than 25 years of finance leadership experience across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. He served on BioStem's Board of Directors for three years before joining the organization.

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About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion product lines.



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https://biostemtechnologies.com/