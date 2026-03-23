Remergify, Inc.: Farrington Capital Group and Remergify Launch Advanced AI Edge MicroDatacenter Infrastructure for the Biotechnology Sector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Farrington Capital Group (FCG), a premier technology-driven strategic advisory firm, today announced a landmark partnership with Remergify to deploy a first-of-its-kind AI Edge MicroDatacenter support system. The initiative is currently being integrated as the core technical engine for a prominent biotechnology partner, marking a new era of decentralized, high-performance computing in drug development and genomic research.

Solving the "Biotech Blockade" with Edge Computing

The partnership addresses a critical "blockade" in modern biotechnology: the latency and security risks associated with centralized cloud processing for sensitive genomic data. By deploying Remergify's proprietary AI Edge MicroDatacenter, FCG is providing its biotech partners with localized, high-velocity computing power at the source.

"Our 'Endgame' strategy is built on breaking through technical barriers that stop companies from reaching their full potential," said Alfred Farrington II, Principal of Farrington Capital Group. "By integrating Remergify's Edge hardware, we are moving beyond traditional advisory. We are providing the actual physical infrastructure required to rebuild and scale complex biotech products in real-time."

The FCG / Remergify Alliance: Strategy Meets Hardware

The alliance combines FCG's expertise in corporate turnarounds and business development with Remergify's specialized Global Investor Relations and decentralized infrastructure. Key features of the new support system include:

Localized AI Workloads: Processing patented molecular and antisense DNA targets on-site to

ensure maximum speed and data sovereignty.

Strategic Capital Alignment: Using the "Pawn Promotion" framework to ensure technology

rebuilds are supported by disciplined capital raises and transparent market communication.

Human Capital Stability: Ensuring that technical infrastructure deployments are paired with

strategic funding to stabilize and empower the internal engineering and scientific teams.

"This is the first of many deployments," Farrington continued. "We are proving that when you combine strategic oversight with localized AI hardware, you can turn a legacy operation into a high-velocity market leader. We are funding the rebuild of the future, one MicroDatacenter at a time."

About Farrington Capital Group

Farrington Capital Group specializes in the integration of emerging technologies into complex industries. Led by Alfred Farrington II, the firm provides the strategic oversight and business development expertise required to navigate corporate turnarounds and technical hurdles.

About Remergify

Remergify is a communications and infrastructure firm specializing in Global Investor Relations and decentralized computing. Its proprietary AI Edge MicroDatacenter provides high-velocity data processing for industries requiring localized, high-performance AI workloads.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/farrington-capital-group-and-remergify-launch-advanced-ai-edge-microdatacenter-1150677