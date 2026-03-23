Sisram Medical Ltd: Sisram Medical Reports Solid Growth in 2025

Solid growth driven by strong performance in international markets, with the injectables business accelerating rapidly

DAXXIFY shows promising results from initial commercialization in China, with expansion plans underway

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Group's clear strategic focus and disciplined execution drove steady revenue and profit growth, supported by strong injectables momentum and robust expansion across international markets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was US$365.3 million, representing an increase of 4.7% year on year ("YoY").

Revenue from injectables was US$28.0 million, representing an increase of 185.6% YoY.

International markets [1] (excluding North America) grew 20.1% YoY.

(excluding North America) grew 20.1% YoY. Revenue in APAC increased by 26.9% YoY to US$147.4 million, accounting for 40.4% of total revenue and making it the Company's largest revenue-contributing region. Revenues in Europe, and Middle East and Africa were US$56.4 million and US$36.4 million, representing increases of 11.7% YoY and 5.3% YoY respectively. Revenue in North America was US$111.0 million, representing a decrease of 19.2% YoY.

Gross profit margin was 58.9%, compared with 62.1% in 2024, mainly due to changes in geographic and product mix, as well as newly established import tariffs.

Net profit decreased by 13.1% YoY to US$25.0 million from US$28.8 million in 2024. Net profit margin was 6.8%, compared with 8.2% in 2024. Adjusted net profit increased by 7.9% YoY to US$31.0 million from US$28.7 million in 2024. Adjusted net profit margin was 8.5%, compared with 8.2% in 2024.

FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board has resolved to declare a final dividend of HK$0.095 per share (inclusive of tax) for the year ended December 31, 2025.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

EBD Reinforcing Core Strengths and Industry Leadership

Sisram's energy-based device portfolio continued to reinforce the Company's leadership in the global aesthetics market. Alma Harmony maintained strong international traction, with its Harmony Bio-Boost treatment receiving multiple prestigious recognitions, including the ELLE Awards, positioning the platform among leading patient choices. Alma Hybrid also delivered its fifth consecutive year of growth, highlighting the durability of the Company's core EBD platforms. In China, the launch of "???" furthe r strengthened Sisram's presence in the premium medical aesthetics segment.

Injectables Expanding Market Presence with Strong Growth

Sisram continued to expand its injectables portfolio across key global markets. In Mainland China, DAXXIFY achieved important milestones, including regulatory approval and its first clinical applications. Since then, the product has been rolled out across multiple provinces and cities, with shipments surpassing ten thousand units and usage demonstrating a steady upward trend. At the same time, Profhilo maintained strong momentum in Thailand and Revanesse delivered solid performance in the United Kingdom, reflecting growing practitioner adoption. The Company also advanced the rollout of Hallura, a next-generation hyaluronic acid filler, following a successful launch in Israel.

Building an Intelligent Aesthetics Ecosystem

As part of its strategy to build an intelligent aesthetics ecosystem, Sisram introduced several key innovations during the year. Universkin by Alma, an AI-powered personalized skincare platform, enables physicians to generate customized formulations based on advanced skin analysis. The system was launched in the United States and Hong Kong, extending personalized care from clinical treatments to daily skincare routines. Complementing this platform, Alma IQ, developed with Sylton, provides advanced skin imaging and diagnostics that support more precise treatment planning.

OUTLOOK

Sisram is entering a strategic phase aimed at creating a fully integrated medical-aesthetics ecosystem, building on its operational resilience. The Company will strengthen its local footprint worldwide, most notably by establishing a manufacturing facility in China to support regional R&D and production of core EBD technologies, and will increase R&D investment across EBD, injectables, diagnostics, and personalized skincare to deliver distinctive aesthetic solutions.

In 2026, Sisram will prioritize commercializing DAXXIFY in mainland China while advancing regulatory approvals for additional injectables. Simultaneously, the Company will drive broader adoption of Alma Harmony, Universkin by Alma, and Alma IQ, and expand AI integration across diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and ongoing patient care. In addition, Sisram will explore strategic M&A opportunities to strengthen its ecosystem and innovation capabilities.

Execution will focus on APAC and North America. In APAC, Sisram will deepen market penetration with ecosystem-driven, locally tailored solutions. In North America, amid challenging market conditions, Sisram will concentrate on operational discipline and strategic capacity building, supported by deeper market analytics and optimized regional resource allocation to position the business for long-term growth.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Lior Moshe Dayan, Chairman of Sisram Medical, commented: "The medical aesthetics industry continues to demonstrate strong long-term fundamentals, driven by rising patient awareness and broader treatment adoption. Anticipating this shift early, Sisram has been building an integrated ecosystem spanning devices, diagnostics, injectables, and AI-driven skincare. Supported by our global footprint and strong physician partnerships, these foundations drove Sisram's performance in 2025 and position the Company well for the years ahead."

Mr. Eyal Ben David, CEO of Sisram Medical, added: "2025 marked an important step in strengthening the foundations for Sisram's next phase of growth. Strong demand for our EBD portfolio and the continued expansion of our injectables business reflect growing practitioner confidence in Sisram's integrated approach to aesthetic care. During the year, we also made significant progress in advancing our ecosystem strategy-enhancing consultations with Alma IQ and introducing AI-driven skincare with Universkin by Alma-bringing greater value to our partners and clinics while positioning Sisram to capture long-term opportunities across the global aesthetics market."

Mr. Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram Medical, said: "In 2025, Sisram proactively addressed external challenges, advanced its strategic agenda in an orderly manner and delivered solid financial performance. Revenue grew 4.7% year-on-year, with double-digit growth in both year-on-year and sequential terms in the second half, reflecting a stable growth trajectory. Driven by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency, profitability further improved, with adjusted net profit rising 7.9% year-on-year. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in core businesses and new growth engines, pursue ecosystem-aligned M&A opportunities to broaden our product portfolio and boost innovation, and expand localized R&D and manufacturing to lay a solid foundation for long-term growth and shareholder value creation."

[1] International markets refer to all markets globally, excluding North America.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information communicated in this press release contains certain statements that are or may be forward-looking. These statements typically contain words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "plans" and "anticipates," and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company is unaware. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd