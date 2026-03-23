Combining the power of its proprietary adaptive AI and 30K+ community of security professionals, the enterprise security leader will now deliver daily intelligence on the latest, emerging email threats

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security platform protecting 17,000+ global organizations, announced today at RSA Conference 2026 the launch of their new Email Attack of the Day intelligence series. Email Attack of the Day spotlights real phishing attacks caught in the act by IRONSCALES Adaptive AI and the company's community of 30,000+ security professionals. Each post breaks down a single, noteworthy attack, including what it looked like, why it worked, and how to defend against it. Sign up for free email delivery of Email Attack of the Day by selecting the subscription box on any post.

The announcement comes as the volume and variety of new attacks skyrocket, creating a desperate need for fast and informative threat intelligence. As threat actors increasingly utilize AI to augment and invent new attack types, IRONSCALES is using its own AI expertise to flag these novel threats in near-real time. Using their proprietary Adaptive AI technology, the IRONSCALES team is able to scour their expansive email security platform to rapidly identify and deconstruct noteworthy attacks before publishing their findings publicly.

"The threat landscape is changing and evolving at an unprecedented pace," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "Our new Email Attack of the Day program is meant to help organizations stay abreast of the latest threats and better understand the tactics being employed right now, in the wild. Over time, we envision the program serving as both a daily alarm for novel threats, as well as a detailed repository of attacks, techniques, and tactics for teams to reference when hardening their defenses and responding to incidents."

See IRONSCALES Agentic AI-driven Winter 2026 Release at RSAC 2026

This new program follows the company's Winter 2026 Release of email security solutions, announced earlier this month, which introduced a new agentic architecture purpose-built for today's AI-powered threat landscape. Headlining the release are three specialized AI agents that collectively enable a fundamental shift in email security posture from reactive to preemptive.

Red Teaming Agent - gathers open source intelligence and trains your defenses against attacks designed specifically for your organization.

- gathers open source intelligence and trains your defenses against attacks designed specifically for your organization. Phishing SOC Agent - automates triage and response workflows, reducing analyst burden and accelerating remediation.

- automates triage and response workflows, reducing analyst burden and accelerating remediation. Phishing Simulation Agent - delivers continuous, AI-generated attack simulations individually tailored to employees to strengthen company resilience.

RSAC 2026 attendees will be able to view the three new agents in action at the IRONSCALES booth, #4600 (North Expo). Stop by for a live demo of the company's industry-leading agentic AI capabilities and email security platform including the three new AI agents introduced in the Winter 2026 Release.

Can't make the show? Learn more about IRONSCALES new agentic capabilities by scheduling a personalized demo at https://secure.ironscales.com/demo or exploring the Winter 2026 Release at https://ironscales.com/platform/new.

Riding into RSAC Atop a Wave of Industry Recognition

This year's RSAC appearance comes in the immediate wake of a stand-out performance from IRONSCALES at the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Judged by CDM's panel of experts, IRONSCALES earned distinction across four distinct and highly competitive categories:

Next Gen AI Cybersecurity

Transformational Anti-phishing

Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Platform for MSSPs Managed Security

Groundbreaking Deep Sea Phishing Next Gen Email Security

"IRONSCALES embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To see the complete list of this year's winners, visit: www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 17,000+ global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323769446/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Douglas De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com