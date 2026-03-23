Global App Testing Launches GAT AI GroundTruth

Today, Global App Testing (GAT) launches GAT AI GroundTruth, a new service that deploys real humans across 190+ countries to evaluate GenAI outputs for trust, safety, and Responsible AI compliance; before products reach market.

GenAI is scaling fast. But most AI products are evaluated by other AI; synthetic benchmarks, automated scoring, and LLM-as-a-judge tools that can't catch cultural missteps, trust failures, or the edge cases that only real humans in real contexts will find. Companies are shipping blind. And the risks are real: reputational damage, regulatory exposure, and user trust that once lost is nearly impossible to rebuild.

Introducing GAT AI GroundTruth

"Think less testing, more evaluation," said Nick Viney, CEO of Global App Testing. "GenAI applications are in ferocious competition, and the winners won't just be the ones who scale fastest. They'll be the ones who understand how their product actually behaves with real users in real markets; and how it holds up against the Responsible AI standards that regulators and users increasingly expect."

Powered by GAT's crowd of 120,000+ professional evaluators across 190+ countries, AI GroundTruth gives AI leaders three things no automated tool can provide:

Risk mitigation: Catching trust failures, safety risks, and Responsible AI gaps before they reach customers; not after

Cultural readiness: Validating how AI performs with real users in every target market, identifying cultural missteps before they become reputational damage

Deployment confidence: Getting structured human feedback and executive-ready evaluation reports in days, not months

Evaluation compared to testing

GenAI is fundamentally different from traditional software. Every response is unique, context-dependent, and shaped by the user asking the question. Testing alone cannot achieve true confidence. Human judgment is required.

Findings from the field

"What we consistently find is that AI products optimized for English-speaking Western users fail in ways their builders never anticipated when deployed in other markets," said James Atkin, Global Lead for GenAI Evaluation at Global App Testing. "The failures aren't random; they're systematic. And they're only visible when real people in those markets actually interact with the product. That's the gap GAT AI GroundTruth was built to close."

Early results

A leading conversational AI platform used GAT AI GroundTruth to identify 18 cultural misalignments and 3 critical trust-breaking moments before launching in Southeast Asia; avoiding potential PR backlash, reducing Responsible AI exposure, and accelerating time-to-market by 6 weeks.

GAT clients have historically achieved 250% market share increases through real-world product optimization. The company is now bringing that same rigor to GenAI evaluation.

Now is the moment

The next phase of AI growth won't come from scale alone. Regulators are tightening. Users are more discerning. And Responsible AI is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a commercial imperative. The companies that will win are the ones who know how their product behaves with real users, in real markets, before it ships.

GAT AI GroundTruth is the only service that combines the scale of a 120,000+ global crowd with the rigor of structured human evaluation; giving AI leaders the confidence to deploy responsibly in any market, for any user, without guessing.

About Global App Testing

Global App Testing is the most trusted crowdtesting partner for enterprise software. With 120,000+ professional evaluators and 1M+ user profiles across 190+ countries, GAT helps global software leaders release faster, optimize for growth, and deliver product-market fit. ISO 27001 certified and rated 4.5/5 on G2. Users can learn more at globalapptesting.com.

Contact

Laura Cooke

laura.cooke@explore-communications.com

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