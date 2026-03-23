Bethesda Gardens: Non-Profit Faith-Based Senior Living Community Uses AI to Cut Falls by 62% and Reduce Injuries by 46%

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Phoenix has seen significant improvements in resident safety and clinical oversight after implementing Helpany's AI-powered, privacy-first fall prevention platform across all Assisted Living and Memory Care units, designed to support up to 147 residents.

Within the first 90 days of deployment, the faith-based, non-profit senior living community recorded a substantial 62% reduction in falls compared to the previous 12-month monthly averages. Falls decreased by 62% in Assisted Living, while Memory Care experienced a peak reduction of 78% during the observation period-highlighting the power of proactive monitoring and earlier intervention.

Falls remain one of the most significant risks in senior living communities. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 50-75% of residents in long-term care facilities experience a fall each year, with communities reporting an average of 1.5 to 2 falls per resident per year. Approximately 10-20% of these incidents result in serious injuries, often leading to hospitalizations. In the United States, fall-related injuries among older adults generate more than $50 billion in annual medical costs.

Helpany's platform, powered by the privacy-preserving radar device Paul, was designed to address this challenge. Using advanced AI to analyze movement patterns, the system helps identify potential emergencies before they occur and triages this information directly to caregivers-enabling teams to intervene earlier and at the right time to better prevent falls, injuries, and hospital transfers while preserving residents' privacy.

At Bethesda Gardens Phoenix, these capabilities translated into measurable clinical outcomes. Injury rates fell to 46% below industry benchmarks, and hospitalization rates dropped to 53% lower than national averages, reflecting stronger risk detection and earlier care interventions. Beyond fall prevention, Helpany provided unprecedented insights into resident well-being patterns. Over the 90-day period, the system identified 486 condition changes - an average of 5.4 insights per day. This information helped caregivers detect early indicators of issues such as urinary tract infections, medication-related concerns, mobility decline, and behavioral changes before they escalated.

The technology also revealed opportunities to improve care coordination. Approximately 23% of residents showed discrepancies between documented service plans and observed care needs, allowing the care team to realign care plans and strengthen the accuracy of care delivery.

"The most difficult part of care is the quiet change - the subtle sign that something isn't right. Helpany helps us recognize those moments sooner, allowing us to step in early and with intention," said Kyle Caswell, Executive Director of Bethesda Gardens Phoenix. "The reduction in falls and injuries has been powerful, and it has given our team greater confidence. Our caregivers feel empowered. They have clearer insight, stronger alignment, and more time to focus on meaningful, compassionate care. Helpany's privacy-first approach also protects dignity and preserves independence - values that strongly align with our mission," Caswell added.

The outcomes at Bethesda Gardens Phoenix show how AI and privacy-first design can work together to redefine safety in senior living. These results are more than statistics-they reflect meaningful improvements in the daily lives of residents, caregivers, and families. By combining advanced AI with a privacy-preserving approach, Helpany demonstrates how technology can positively transform life inside senior living communities while protecting dignity and independence.

About Bethesda Gardens Phoenix: Bethesda Gardens Phoenix is part of Bethesda Senior Living Communities, a national faith-based, not-for-profit senior living organization that operates more than 20 communities across the United States. Rooted in a mission of service, the community is dedicated to supporting the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of every resident. Located in North Phoenix, the campus offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, allowing residents to remain in one familiar setting as their needs evolve over time. https://www.bethesdagardensaz.com/

About Helpany: Helpany is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care communities with its AI-powered motion monitoring device, "Paul". Designed for all levels of care Paul monitors resident behavior and movement patterns without cameras. It detects early signs of health decline and rising fall risk, enabling caregivers to act proactively and reduce preventable incidents. In addition, Helpany continuously analyzes care delivery patterns to uncover discrepancies between planned and actual care-supporting more accurate care planning and resource allocation. www.helpany.com

Contact:

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: Bethesda Gardens

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/non-profit-faith-based-senior-living-community-uses-ai-to-cut-fa-1149862