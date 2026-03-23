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Dow Jones News
23.03.2026 19:15 Uhr
135 Leser
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-March-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 
 
The Company announces that on 23 March 2026 Winterflood Securities Limited purchased on behalf of the Company 75,000 of 
its ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 88.87p per share. The transaction was carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange. 

Following settlement of this transaction, the Company's issued share capital will be 205,643,740 ordinary shares 
excluding 150,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

                                          0333 300 1932 
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:  

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 421891 
EQS News ID:  2296262 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 13:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.