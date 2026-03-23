M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Transaction in Own Shares 23-March-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Company announces that on 23 March 2026 Winterflood Securities Limited purchased on behalf of the Company 75,000 of its ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 88.87p per share. The transaction was carried out on the London Stock Exchange. Following settlement of this transaction, the Company's issued share capital will be 205,643,740 ordinary shares excluding 150,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0333 300 1932 Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

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ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: POS TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 421891 EQS News ID: 2296262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 23, 2026 13:44 ET (17:44 GMT)