Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 12, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 16 March 2026 and 20 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 346,952 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
16 March 2026
64,878
280.3836
18,190,727.20
17 March 2026
69,802
282.5350
19,721,508.07
18 March 2026
68,272
287.8639
19,653,044.18
19 March 2026
72,000
279.3694
20,114,596.80
20 March 2026
72,000
276.0351
19,874,527.20
Total accumulated over week 12
346,952
281.1755
97,554,403.45
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
903,952
281.2248
254,213,720.41
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 20 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
63,103,987
63,103,987
Number of outstanding shares
1,172,003,969
1,172,003,969
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-12--2026,c4325244
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4325244/3999176.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260316 to 20260320
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3522039
EQT AB Group
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