Mission Increase Partners With Wycliffe Bible Translators

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Mission Increase, a Kingdom impact accelerator helping nonprofit leaders, donors and churches transform more lives for Jesus, has announced a dynamic new partnership with Wycliffe Bible Translators USA. Wycliffe serves with the global body of Christ to advance Bible translation so people can encounter God through His Word. It desires that people from every language will understand the Bible and be transformed.

As it joins forces with Wycliffe from now through the end of 2027, Mission Increase will provide its biblically-based curriculum to train global leaders in Francophone and Anglophone Africa, Asia, the Greater Pacific and the Americas on vital topics such as fundraising, leadership and communications. With a keen understanding of what it takes to build sustainable mission impact, Mission Increase will ensure Wycliffe's global leaders continue to advance Bible translation projects alongside language communities worldwide.

"The work of Bible translation is being done by thousands of partner organizations across the globe, and Wycliffe desires to see each one thrive and continue building capacity to carry out the missions to which God has called them. This partnership with Mission Increase allows Wycliffe to effectively scale its organizational-strengthening support services to this end," said Andrew Flemming, Chief Global Operations Officer for Wycliffe. "Our objective is for every person to have access to Scripture in a language and format they clearly understand and for communities to flourish as they engage with God's Word. As we collaborate to accomplish that, I look forward to seeing the impact of this expanded focus on building effective teams with robust leadership skills."

"Helping nonprofits figure out what it takes to grow sustainably is one of the things Mission Increase does best," remarked Dan Davis, President of Mission Increase Foundation. "The rich legacy of success Wycliffe has in the area of Bible translation makes this an easy yes for us. We know they have a solid foundation for continued growth."

Scott Harris, Vice President of Church and Global Engagement at Mission Increase, agrees. "We're eager to share our training and tools with Wycliffe's global leaders and anticipate exciting outcomes from this partnership in the months and years to come."

To learn more about how Mission Increase helps nonprofit leaders, donors and churches transform more lives for Jesus, visit https://missionincrease.org/.

Contact:

Brianna Roberson

Mission Increase

marketing@missionincreas.org

423-460-7895

SOURCE: Mission Increase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mission-increase-partners-with-wycliffe-bible-translators-1150185