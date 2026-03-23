Oriane Announces Public Release of Video Analysis Platform

Oriane will release its video analysis platform on March 31, 2026, expanding access to professional users working with digital video content.
PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Oriane will release its video analysis platform on March 31, 2026, expanding access to professional users working with digital video content.
Oriane announced that its video analysis platform will be publicly available starting March 31, 2026. The platform was previously deployed in a limited release and will now be accessible to a broader range of professional users working with video content.
The Oriane platform enables users to search and analyze video content by processing visual elements, spoken language, and associated engagement data. It is designed to support teams involved in communications, marketing, and content strategy by providing structured access to video-based information.
According to the company, users can query video content using text or images and receive results that include contextual data such as visual elements, audio transcription, and performance metrics.
"We developed Oriane to improve how video content is identified and understood," said Julien Rosilio, co-founder and chief executive officer of Oriane. "The platform is designed to make video data more accessible for professional use."
Platform Overview
The Oriane system processes video content across three components:
Visual analysis: identification of objects, scenes, and visual patterns within video frames
Audio processing: transcription and indexing of spoken content
Engagement data: incorporation of metrics such as views and interactions
These components are combined to enable structured search and analysis of video content.
Availability
Oriane will be available to professional users beginning March 31, 2026.
Media Contact:
Julien Rosilio
julien@oriane.xyz
About Oriane
Oriane is a technology company that develops software for analyzing and organizing video content across digital platforms. Its technology is designed to provide structured access to video data for professional use.
Media Contact
Organization: Oriane
Contact Person Name: Julien Rosilio
Website: https://www.oriane.xyz/
Email: julien@oriane.xyz
City: Paris
State: Île-de-France
Country: France
SOURCE: Oriane
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/oriane-announces-public-release-of-video-analysis-platform-1150890