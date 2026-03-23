Oriane Announces Public Release of Video Analysis Platform

Oriane will release its video analysis platform on March 31, 2026, expanding access to professional users working with digital video content.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Oriane will release its video analysis platform on March 31, 2026, expanding access to professional users working with digital video content.

Oriane announced that its video analysis platform will be publicly available starting March 31, 2026. The platform was previously deployed in a limited release and will now be accessible to a broader range of professional users working with video content.

The Oriane platform enables users to search and analyze video content by processing visual elements, spoken language, and associated engagement data. It is designed to support teams involved in communications, marketing, and content strategy by providing structured access to video-based information.

According to the company, users can query video content using text or images and receive results that include contextual data such as visual elements, audio transcription, and performance metrics.

"We developed Oriane to improve how video content is identified and understood," said Julien Rosilio, co-founder and chief executive officer of Oriane. "The platform is designed to make video data more accessible for professional use."

Platform Overview

The Oriane system processes video content across three components:

Visual analysis: identification of objects, scenes, and visual patterns within video frames

Audio processing: transcription and indexing of spoken content

Engagement data: incorporation of metrics such as views and interactions

These components are combined to enable structured search and analysis of video content.

Availability

Oriane will be available to professional users beginning March 31, 2026.

Media Contact:

Julien Rosilio

julien@oriane.xyz

About Oriane

Oriane is a technology company that develops software for analyzing and organizing video content across digital platforms. Its technology is designed to provide structured access to video data for professional use.

Media Contact

Organization: Oriane

Contact Person Name: Julien Rosilio

Website: https://www.oriane.xyz/

Email: julien@oriane.xyz

City: Paris

State: Île-de-France

Country: France

SOURCE: Oriane

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/oriane-announces-public-release-of-video-analysis-platform-1150890