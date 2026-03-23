RemoveReview Launches Airbnb Review Removal Service

RemoveReview announces a new Airbnb Review Removal Service.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / RemoveReview has announced the launch of a new Airbnb Review Removal service, expanding its review removal operations to support businesses and property hosts managing reviews on the Airbnb platform.

The new service introduces a dedicated operational structure for handling Airbnb review removal requests, including platform-aligned submission processes, internal case tracking, and standardized documentation procedures.

According to the company, the Airbnb Review Removal service will include:

Dedicated case management for Airbnb review removal requests

Platform-specific workflows aligned to Airbnb's published policies

Standardized documentation and submission procedures

Internal tracking systems for monitoring review removal case progress

Support for individual hosts, property managers, and hospitality groups

The launch represents a targeted expansion of RemoveReview's review removal services into the short-term rental and hospitality sector, where online reviews play a central role in booking decisions and property visibility.

Over the past fifteen years, the company has supported clients with review removal across major platforms, including:

Google Review Removal

Glassdoor Review Removal

Yelp Review Removal

Trustpilot Review Removal

"This new service has been developed to support the specific requirements of Airbnb hosts and property operators," said Jonny Rose, Founder at RemoveReview. "We have introduced structured processes to support review removal requests on this platform in a consistent and documented way."

RemoveReview confirmed that the Airbnb Review Removal service is now operational and available to clients as of February 2026.

About RemoveReview

RemoveReview provides review removal support services for businesses across major online platforms, including Google, Glassdoor, Yelp, Trustpilot, and Facebook. The company supports organisations in the United Kingdom, United States, and other English-speaking markets, with services focused on managing review removal requests in line with publicly available platform policies.

Media Contact

Organization: RemoveReview

Contact Person Name: Jonny Rose

Website: https://removereview.co/

Email: info@removereview.co

Address: Kings Parade

Address 2: Lower Coombe St

City: London, CR0 1AA

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: RemoveReview

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/removereview-launches-airbnb-review-removal-service-1150896