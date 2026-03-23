Persistent Systems: Persistent Appoints Ruchi Kulhari as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy & Execution

The appointment comes as Persistent continues to scale its global operations and deepen its focus on AI-led, platform-driven services. This role is designed to strengthen enterprise execution, enhance leadership alignment and support the effective translation of strategy into outcomes across the organization.

In this role, Ruchi will partner closely with the CEO and Executive Leadership Team to drive the Company's most critical priorities, working across business units and functions to translate strategic priorities into clearly defined initiatives with measurable outcomes. She will strengthen execution cadence, governance and accountability across the enterprise, and lead cross-functional programs including AI-led transformation and operating model evolution. The role also reinforces alignment across leadership teams, ensures consistent follow-through on key mandates and supports alignment with the Board, investors and strategic partners.

Ruchi brings over two decades of global leadership experience across enterprise transformation, organizational strategy and human resources. She joins Persistent from Unisys, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior, she held leadership roles at Coforge, Infosys and EXL Services.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"As Persistent continues to scale, execution excellence and leadership alignment become increasingly important to sustaining our growing momentum. Ruchi brings strong strategic judgment and operating rigor, along with deep experience in driving enterprise-wide initiatives. She will work closely with me and the leadership team to strengthen execution discipline and ensure that our strategic priorities are delivered with clarity, speed and accountability."

Ruchi Kulhari, Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy & Execution, Persistent

"Persistent is at an exciting stage in its growth journey, with increasing scale and global opportunity. I look forward to partnering with Sandeep and the leadership team to strengthen execution, enhance alignment and support the delivery of the Company's strategic priorities."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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