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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 19:44
260,10 Euro
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259,85260,2021:31
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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 21:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NationWide Self Storage Boundary Reaches 500 Google Reviews with a Perfect 5-Star Rating

Setting the Standard for Self-Storage in BC Through Consistent 5-Star Customer Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage ("the company") is proud to announce its Boundary self-storage location has achieved a major milestone of attaining 500 Google reviews while maintaining a perfect 5.0-star rating. This is a rare achievement in the self-storage industry and a testament to the company's and Team Boundary's unwavering commitment to customer service.

This milestone reflects the trust and satisfaction of customers not only in the East Vancouver and Burnaby areas served by the Boundary storage location, but across NationWide's 4 BC locations, including Vancouver, Surrey, and Kamloops. From first-time renters to long-term clients, customers consistently highlight the company's clean, secure facilities, transparent pricing, and exceptional, personalized service.

"At NationWide Boundary, our goal has always been simple - take care of our customers and the rest will follow," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "Reaching 500 five-star reviews shows that our Boundary storage team is delivering on that promise every single day."

NationWide Self Storage has built its reputation on a customer-first approach, offering:

  • Modern, state-of-the-art, tech forward storage facilities

  • Flexible rental options with no long-term commitments

  • Clean, secure, and easily accessible units

  • Friendly, knowledgeable on-site staff

Customers frequently praise team members for going above and beyond - from helping select the right unit size to ensuring a smooth and stress-free move-in experience.

Beyond convenience and service, NationWide also stands out for its commitment to sustainability, with environmentally conscious operations integrated into its facilities.

"This milestone belongs just as much to our customers as it does to our team," Lynn added. "We're incredibly grateful for the support and feedback that continue to drive us forward."

As NationWide Self Storage continues to grow, the company remains focused on delivering the same high standard of service that earned it this recognition - helping individuals, families, and businesses store with confidence.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a Canadian-owned and BC-operated company providing secure, modern storage solutions across multiple locations in British Columbia. With a focus on customer service, convenience, and innovation, NationWide is committed to making storage simple, accessible, and stress-free.

Media Contact:
Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage
778-357-0700
hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca
https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-boundary-reaches-500-google-reviews-with-1150906

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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