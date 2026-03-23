LBC EXPRESS: LBC Surpasses 600,000 Deliveries Worldwide, Marks 75 Years of Legacy and Leadership in North American Balikbayan Box Service

LBC Express announces it has recorded over 600,000 deliveries worldwide as of the end of Q3 2025. The company is currently marking its 75th year of operations, including a presence in North America that began in 1985 with its first international branch in San Francisco, California.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / LBC Express announces it has recorded over 600,000 deliveries worldwide as of the end of Q3 2025. The company is currently marking its 75th year of operations, including a presence in North America that began in 1985 with its first international branch in San Francisco, California.

Observing its 75th anniversary themed "We Move With You," LBC Express currently operates a network of over 6,400 locations across 30 countries. Of the 4,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) delivered globally by the network, approximately 2,000 TEUs-nearly 50% of the global total-were contributed by the North American region.

Financial reports until Q3 of 2025 show LBC Express achieved a gross revenue of PHP 10.47 billion. International markets, led by North American volumes, contributed PHP 3.83 billion. The Retail division (courier, air cargo, and balikbayan box services) accounted for PHP 6.88 billion, while the Corporate division (business solutions and freight forwarding) generated PHP 3.2 billion.

LBC also recorded PHP 346.37 million in remittance revenue and PHP 7.35 million in payment solutions. By the end of Q3 2025, the company handled 7,000 TEUs in sea cargo and nearly 13 tons in domestic air cargo.

"For 75 years, LBC has stood as a symbol of reliability, connection, and care. Our long-standing relationship with the community in North America is a foundation of our global success, and the enduring trust placed in us is our greatest achievement," said Enrique V. Rey, COO and President of LBC Express, Inc. "'We Move With You' is not just our anniversary theme - it's our story. Through every milestone, every movement, and every Filipino journey, LBC has been there, carrying more than just parcels - but the spirit of family, resilience, and nationhood."

LBC was established in 1950 and pioneered the balikbayan box service. Today, it provides logistics and supply chain support for individuals and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) globally.

Media Contact

Organization: LBC Express

Contact Person Name: Aki Marzan

Website: https://lbcexpress.com

Email: customercare@lbcexpress.com

Country: Philippines

SOURCE: LBC EXPRESS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lbc-surpasses-600-000-deliveries-worldwide-marks-75-years-of-leg-1150928