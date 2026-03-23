Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 21:26 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBC EXPRESS: LBC Surpasses 600,000 Deliveries Worldwide, Marks 75 Years of Legacy and Leadership in North American Balikbayan Box Service

LBC Express announces it has recorded over 600,000 deliveries worldwide as of the end of Q3 2025. The company is currently marking its 75th year of operations, including a presence in North America that began in 1985 with its first international branch in San Francisco, California.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / LBC Express announces it has recorded over 600,000 deliveries worldwide as of the end of Q3 2025. The company is currently marking its 75th year of operations, including a presence in North America that began in 1985 with its first international branch in San Francisco, California.

Observing its 75th anniversary themed "We Move With You," LBC Express currently operates a network of over 6,400 locations across 30 countries. Of the 4,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) delivered globally by the network, approximately 2,000 TEUs-nearly 50% of the global total-were contributed by the North American region.

Financial reports until Q3 of 2025 show LBC Express achieved a gross revenue of PHP 10.47 billion. International markets, led by North American volumes, contributed PHP 3.83 billion. The Retail division (courier, air cargo, and balikbayan box services) accounted for PHP 6.88 billion, while the Corporate division (business solutions and freight forwarding) generated PHP 3.2 billion.

LBC also recorded PHP 346.37 million in remittance revenue and PHP 7.35 million in payment solutions. By the end of Q3 2025, the company handled 7,000 TEUs in sea cargo and nearly 13 tons in domestic air cargo.

"For 75 years, LBC has stood as a symbol of reliability, connection, and care. Our long-standing relationship with the community in North America is a foundation of our global success, and the enduring trust placed in us is our greatest achievement," said Enrique V. Rey, COO and President of LBC Express, Inc. "'We Move With You' is not just our anniversary theme - it's our story. Through every milestone, every movement, and every Filipino journey, LBC has been there, carrying more than just parcels - but the spirit of family, resilience, and nationhood."

LBC was established in 1950 and pioneered the balikbayan box service. Today, it provides logistics and supply chain support for individuals and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) globally.

Media Contact

Organization: LBC Express
Contact Person Name: Aki Marzan
Website: https://lbcexpress.com
Email: customercare@lbcexpress.com
Country: Philippines

SOURCE: LBC EXPRESS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lbc-surpasses-600-000-deliveries-worldwide-marks-75-years-of-leg-1150928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.