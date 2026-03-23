DR H Unveils the WUJI Smart Ring - Taking Smart Wearables to the Next Level of Fashion

DR H has officially launched its new WUJI Smart Ring - the WUJI Color Series. Inspired by the Eastern philosophy of "Heaven Round, Earth Square," the product marks the world's first fusion of high-jewelry and smart wearable technology. It supports core health-monitoring features, including heart rate, body temperature, menstrual cycle, emotional stress, fitness, and sleep-offering modern women a stylish accessory that combines intelligence with beauty.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / When technology meets aesthetics at fingertips, smart wearables are being redefined. DR H, a brand focused on fashion-forward smart wearables, officially introduced its latest product line: the WUJI Smart Ring on the eve of this year's Chinese New Year.

Following the success of its first product - the TAIJI Smart Ring, which stood out with its day & night dual-ring design inspired by TAIJI's Yin-Yang philosophy, the WUJI series takes a bolder step by integrating health monitoring functions into high-jewelry. This is more than a simple product upgrade-it marks the entry of smart wearables into the world of high-end luxury space.

Redefining Differentiation in a Booming Market

In recent years, consumers are no longer satisfied with monotonous smart rings-uniform band designs, minimalist metallic lines, and neutral color palettes. Though wearable, they fall short of delivering the emotional resonance people expect from traditional jewelry. For those who value personal style and aesthetic expression, choosing a smart ring often means compromising between function and beauty.

DR H has keenly identified this gap. Renowned Hong Kong designer Alan Chan, the brand's aesthetic director, has infused his decades-long "Eastern passion and Western harmony" design philosophy and deep understanding of jewelry aesthetics into the WUJI Smart Ring. Material textures, gemstone forms, color combinations, and the flow of light, elements traditionally associated with fine jewelry, are now integral to the design of this smart ring.

This fusion elevates wearable tech from electronics to fashion, redefining jewelry for modern women as a form of self-expression, emotional memory, identity, and self-ritual. The WUJI Smart Ring, built on technology, embodies these meanings, transforming health management into an elegant lifestyle.

The First Smart Ring with a Fine Jewelry Design Language

The WUJI Smart Ring draws inspiration from the Eastern cosmological concept of "Heaven Round, Earth Square," symbolizing harmony between humanity and nature. The newly released WUJI Color Series comes in three tones-Silver, Azure, and Ruby-catering to different styles and preferences. Each piece is a feast for the senses, crafted with the standards and artistry of fine jewelry.

The square ring base, made of 925 sterling silver, conveys stability and refinement, reminiscent of the earth's grounded order. The azure and ruby versions feature mirror polishing, creating dynamic light reflections, while the silver version uses a brushed finish for a soft, satin-like sheen.

At the heart of the design lies a round gemstone with a briolette cut, symbolizing the all-encompassing sky. Its unique three-dimensional teardrop cut, with up to 60 facets, refracts light brilliantly from every angle, resembling a galaxy in motion. Surrounding the central stone are 24 smaller gemstones arranged like stars around the moon, enhancing the sense of rhythm and depth.

From metal forging and shaping to gemstone selection, cutting, polishing, and intricate setting, the WUJI smart ring adheres to rigorous standards of fine jewelry craftsmanship. Its goal is to let technology recede behind fashion, allowing wearers to experience aesthetic pleasure and emotional resonance with every glance.

Intelligent Core Beneath a Brilliant Exterior

WUJI Smart Ring provides comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature, and menstrual cycle, along with detailed sleep and stress analyses. It features nearly 10 fitness modes, such as dance, Pilates, and yoga, catering to refined lifestyles.

On a deeper level, DR H aims to transform health data into actionable insights and lifestyle guidance. Its proprietary DR HHH App includes a personalized health management system, "TAIJI Girl," which draws on over a million professional journal sources to provide daily health tips and recommendations. It also integrates value-added services such as mindfulness meditation, sleep-audio aids, and psychological counseling, forming a complete Monitoring-Analysis-Guidance health ecosystem.

This simultaneous advancement in technology and service ecosystem allows DR H to deliver an unprecedented, user-centric experience in the fashion wearable space.

The WUJI Smart Ring - WUJI Color Series is now officially available across all DR H sales channels. The brand plans to introduce more design variations in the future, continuously expanding the aesthetic boundaries of smart wearables.

Through WUJI, DR H upgraded a product and pioneered tech jewelry, leading the industry toward premiumization, emotional connection, and fashion integration. Ultimately, technology will seamlessly enhance daily life, promoting our physical and mental well-being.

Media Contact

Organization: Hitrons Intelligence Limited

Contact Person Name: Shirley Xu

Website: https://www.doctorhhh.shop

Email: sales@doctorhhh.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: China

SOURCE: DR H

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dr-h-unveils-the-wuji-smart-ring-taking-smart-wearables-to-the-next-le-1150937