EQS-News: The Saint John's Bible Heritage Program / Key word(s): Public Policy/Govt

First Female Archbishop of Canterbury to be Sworn in With Modern Bible, The Saint John's Bible Heritage Edition



23.03.2026 / 21:47 CET/CEST

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For the First Time Since 1945, the Church of England Will use a Modern Bible to Swear in the New Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Sarah Mullally CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - March 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - On March 25, 2026, Archbishop Sarah will be installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, marking the start of her public ministry in the Church of England and worldwide Anglican Communion. For the first time since 1945, a new Bible, The Saint John's Bible Heritage Edition, will sit under her palm as she swears her oath. The Bible used to swear in the new Archbishop of Canterbury holds great significance. For nearly 60 years, Archbishops of Canterbury have been sworn in using the 6th-century Augustine Gospels, believed to be a relic of St Augustine, the first Archbishop of Canterbury. However, the Gospels, which reside at Corpus Christi College in Cambridge, are fragile and not easily moved. Thus, this time will be different. To honor the occasion of installing the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, the Cathedral has chosen to use its Heritage Edition of The Saint John's Bible. Described as a Bible "for the 21st century", The Saint John's Bible is the first hand-scribed, illuminated manuscript commissioned by a Benedictine Monastery since the invention of the printing press more than 500 years ago. The Bible, which was created by artistic director Donald Jackson, former senior scribe to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II's Crown Office at the House of Lords, blends ancient tradition with modern themes. During the Installation, the Bible will be open to the beginning of Luke 1 on the Nave altar in the service. The Archbishop will lay her hand on it as she takes her oath. Canterbury Cathedral blessed and dedicated a Heritage Edition of The Saint John's Bible, a facsimile of which there are only 299 in the world, on November 11, 2023. This gift was made possible through the generosity of Elaine and Bruce Culver. The Cathedral adorned this Heritage Edition with a special bookmark made by retired physician and cathedral stitcher of the Holy Stitchers, Dr. Alyson Osterloh. The bookmark, which was made in March 2024, was crafted out of textiles found in the Cathedral Sewing Room at Canterbury Cathedral. An Apostles Edition of The Saint John's Bible, of which there are only 12 in existence, was also gifted to Lambeth Palace on November 8th, 2023. It now lives in the Lambeth Palace Library and is available for public viewing. The Church of England will livestream the service on March 25, 2026 at 10:30 am ET. Click here to watch the livestream. About The Saint John's Bible The original manuscript of The Saint John's Bible consists of 1,150-pages created in seven distinct volumes: Pentateuch, Historical Books, Wisdom Books, Psalms, Prophets, Gospels and Acts, and Letters and Revelation. The original version of The Saint John's Bible resides at the Hill Museum & Manuscript Library on the Saint John's University campus. The Heritage and Apostles Editions of The Saint John's Bible are fine art reproductions of the original manuscripts, designed to faithfully capture the spirit and discipline of the project. The artist behind the original manuscript, Donald Jackson, former senior scribe to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II's Crown Office at the House of Lords, directed the production of the editions. It took roughly eight years to achieve these faithful renditions. For additional information, please visit https://saintjohnsbible.org . MEDIA CONTACT

Sophie Klein

Director of Public Relations, Pocket Hercules

sophie.klein@pockethercules.com

651.964.5568

News Source: The Saint John's Bible Heritage Program





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