Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Fold Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Folding Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD). Fold exited FY25 with solid momentum, delivering revenue of $31.8M (+34% y/y) on transaction volume of $960M (+46% y/y) and ending the year with more than 84K (+20% y/y) verified accounts, including ~13K net adds. While profitability remained pressured by ongoing investment, with operating loss of $(27.7)M and adj. EBITDA of $(17.2)M, the year still reflected continued platform scaling, broader product reach, and improving monetization. In 4Q25, revenue rose 8% y/y to $9.1M, though operating KPIs softened, as transaction volume declined 3% y/y to $215M and verified account growth moderated to ~2K net adds amid weaker bitcoin market conditions, which we view as more market-driven than structural.

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Key Takeaways:

Fold exited FY25 with real scale momentum, as 34% revenue growth and 46% TPV growth validated platform traction.

The credit card, gift cards, and Fold for Business meaningfully expand monetization, engagement, and customer acquisition heading into FY26.

A sizable BTC treasury and flexible balance sheet give Fold added liquidity to support execution as new products scale.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.