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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 22:46 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Geordie AI Named "Most Innovative Startup" at RSAC 2026 Innovation Sandbox

Recognized for pioneering technology that enables enterprises to safely scale AI agents

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geordie AI, the security and governance platform for agentic AI, today was named the "Most Innovative Startup" at the RSAC 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox contest, one of the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious startup competitions.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest highlights emerging cybersecurity companies transforming the industry with breakthrough technologies. The contest's top 10 finalists presented their innovations live to a panel of expert judges and a global audience at the RSAC Conference on March 23.

Founded in 2025 by cybersecurity leaders from Snyk, Veracode, and Darktrace, and backed by Ten Eleven Ventures and General Catalyst, Geordie has developed a disruptive approach to securing and governing autonomous AI agents. The company was recognized for its ability to provide enterprise teams with a deep, continuous understanding of agent behavior and posture, enabling the safe adoption of AI agents.

"When we started Geordie, we believed agent adoption would accelerate far faster than expected and that security and AI teams would need new governance models to keep up," said Henry Comfort, CEO and co-founder of Geordie. "Winning the RSAC Innovation Sandbox is a powerful validation of the work our team is doing to help enterprises safely adopt AI agents. We look forward to continuing to partner with enterprises so they can understand, secure, and confidently deploy this fast-growing technology."

For two decades, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as one of the cybersecurity industry's most reliable predictors of future market leaders. Collectively, Innovation Sandbox alumni have generated more than $50.1 billion in investments and over 100 acquisitions, underscoring the contest's track record of identifying transformative companies early and launching the next generation of cybersecurity category leaders.

This recognition from RSAC comes as Geordie experiences exponential momentum in the market, with the number of secured agents increasing 10x in just under five months. Revenue has also increased tenfold in the last two months, and Geordie was recently recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Guardian Agents, having also won the Black Hat Innovation Spotlight competition in London.

Today, Geordie also released Beam, a new solution for managing AI agent risk through context engineering. The remediation suite assesses risk holistically and continuously feeds mitigation back to the agent using context-based controls, so teams' AI initiatives can continue at full speed.

Attendees at RSAC 2026 can meet with Geordie's team at the Early Stage Expo throughout the RSAC Conference at Moscone South, in Kiosk 12.

About Geordie AI
Geordie is the only AI Agent Security and Governance Platform built from the agent out - because your agents are already operating beyond your perimeters, invisible to pre-agent tools and only partially visible to those built around them. Meeting agents where they live, Geordie maps their full anatomy, connections, and context, steering with precision so your business never has to choose between security and innovation. Trusted by some of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world.

Media Contact
Story Tweedie-Yates
VP of Marketing, Geordie AI
story@geordie.ai


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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