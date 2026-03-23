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WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 17:48
3.794,00 Euro
+1,47 % +55,00
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NASDAQ-100
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BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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3.788,003.795,0023:00
3.798,003.807,0020:00
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Set Course with Peter Gilmore on Booking.com's Seafood Sail

Booking.com and Peter Gilmore embark on The Seafood Sail - a two-night bookable yacht and experience with Sydney Fish Market

SYDNEY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com is inviting travellers to trade crowds for calm seas with the Booking.com Seafood Sail. The exclusive two-night stay gives bookers VIP access to the bustling new Sydney Fish Market, to then enjoy a seafood feast aboard a classic yacht on Sydney Harbour, led by Australian culinary icon Peter Gilmore.

Booking.com's Taste of Home Report* highlights how culinary travel is shaping the way Aussies stay in homes and alternative accommodations. One emerging trend, dubbed 'Trolley Tourism', sees travellers seeking out food markets and cult-favourite supermarkets to shop like locals while travelling. In fact, 88% of Aussie travellers say they do this, with 1 in 4 Aussie travellers (28%) also favouring seafood as the first thing they want to eat when staying in holiday homes or unique accommodations.

Bringing these trends to life in one of Australia's most iconic destinations, The Booking.com Seafood Sail begins with a private, behind-the-scenes visit to the new Sydney Fish Market. Guided by Peter, guests select the morning's catch and learn about this new tourism icon.

From market to menu, the experience then moves onto the water aboard their own private houseboat - the classic 72-foot yacht Sir Thomas Sopwith. Once on board, Peter will lead a refined cooking session celebrating thoughtful fin-to-tail techniques, before serving a five-course lunch on deck against the backdrop of Sydney's sweeping harbour skyline.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea, Booking.com, said:

"Unique stays and the food we eat are critical to how we experience and savour what the world has to offer. Our Booking.com Taste of Home research reveals the rise of 'Trolley Tourism', as travellers are increasingly seeking authentic foodie experiences when booking homes, apartments and other alternative accommodations. Local markets, particularly the new Sydney Fish Market, aren't just a stop on the itinerary anymore; they're becoming the destination.

The Booking.com Seafood Sail will be listed as a two-night stay on Sydney Harbour and will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on the 10th April at 12pm AEST for one Booking.com Genius traveller and one guest. The Seafood Sail will cost $19.74 - a nod to the year the boat was built.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/set-course-with-peter-gilmore-on-bookingcoms-seafood-sail-302722344.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.