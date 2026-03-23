Landmark Worldwide Highlights Growing Business Focus on Leadership Development and Human Performance

Landmark's expanding role in shaping a new era of leadership is explored in two recent Inc. magazine features.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / As organizations worldwide search for sustainable ways to improve performance, many leaders are increasingly prioritizing human development alongside traditional business strategy. Companies are looking for ways to cultivate resilience, foster empowered communication, and inspire teams to take ownership in environments defined by uncertainty.

Leadership experts and business observers note a growing recognition that organizations thrive when individuals within them are equipped with stronger communication skills, greater personal responsibility, and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and cultures.

Landmark Worldwide, a global provider of personal and professional development programs, has long focused on this intersection between personal growth and organizational performance. Today, its programs are delivered in more than 20 languages and reach participants in over 120 countries.

Landmark's expanding role in shaping a new era of leadership is explored in two recent Inc. magazine features.

Human Development as a Leadership Imperative

"The Next Business Advantage: Leaders Who Grow People, Not Just Companies" examines how leaders are redefining what drives business success by prioritizing human development inside their organizations. The article underscores a rising recognition that personal responsibility, integrity, authenticity, and breakthrough performance are not just personal virtues; they are cultural accelerators that unlock stronger teams and a more agile enterprise.

Executives featured in the article describe how Landmark's programs have helped employees communicate more effectively, collaborate in new ways, and take ownership of results that matter. Rather than relying solely on structural or process improvements, these organizations report that meaningful growth stems from a workforce that is aligned, inspired, and equipped to create new outcomes. [See on Inc. here or on Landmark's website here.]

Erin Snyder, Senior Program Leader, LandmarkWorldwide.com

Scaling Transformation Across Borders and Cultures

As leadership challenges become increasingly global, "The Next Frontier of Global Growth: How Landmark Scales a Deeply Human Product Across Cultures" explores how Landmark delivers transformation with consistent quality across geographies, languages, and cultural contexts.

Unlike programs driven by scripts or formulas, Landmark's methodology is grounded in live, real-time inquiry. The article highlights the organization's distinctive program-delivery infrastructure, extensive leader training systems, and global network of experienced program leaders, all of which ensure that participants from São Paulo to Stockholm to Singapore, and across North America, experience the same depth, rigor, and breakthrough potential. [See on Inc. here or on Landmark's website here.]

This consistency is possible because Landmark centers its work on what is universally human: the desire for growth, connection, and a future that inspires.

Advancing What's Possible for People and Organizations

Together, these two Inc. stories reflect a broader movement shaping the future of leadership development. Organizations are increasingly recognizing that growth begins and ends with people - how they think, communicate, collaborate, and take action. Landmark participants, now in the millions, have long demonstrated that when people transform, everything around them transforms.

Landmark remains committed to empowering individuals and teams to generate new possibilities for themselves, their organizations, and their communities. We are honored to have our work and programs recognized by these outstanding graduates and to partner with our customers to create new possibilities for people, organizations, and communities around the world.

About Landmark:

Landmark offers its programs in over 20 languages and more than 120 countries globally. Over 3.5 million people have participated in The Landmark Forum, generating more than 250,000 community projects around the world. Visit LandmarkWorldwide.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Tennant Nicholson, Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

828-749-3200

PublicRelations@landmarkworldwide.com

SOURCE: Landmark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/landmark-worldwide-highlights-growing-business-focus-on-leadership-development-and-human-1151069