ALYZE: Unprecedented Coalition of Athletes and Physicians Launches Utah's First Health Club to Guarantee Measurable Results

Integrated health platform combines diagnostics, performance training, and precision medicine to deliver measurable, data-driven wellness outcomes under one roof

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Built by NFL athletes, surgeons, and performance scientists, ALYZE opens in Bountiful as Utah's first fully integrated luxury health club, functional medicine clinic, and longevity center - combining diagnostics, hormone optimization, weight loss programs, and recovery under one roof with guaranteed measurable progress.

ALYZE, a next-generation health optimization clinic, luxury gym, and wellness center, announced today that its flagship location will open in Bountiful, Utah, in the first week of May 2026, introducing a new model that combines diagnostics, fitness training, recovery therapy, and precision medicine under one roof.

Unlike traditional gyms or wellness clinics, ALYZE is making a promise rarely heard in the industry:

Measurable health progress, guaranteed.

Members begin with a comprehensive baseline assessment, including blood analysis, metabolic testing, DEXA scan for body composition imaging, VO2 max testing, cortisol testing, thyroid testing, and biomarker testing, designed to provide a full picture of physical and metabolic health. From there, practitioners develop personalized health optimization programs that are continuously monitored and adjusted based on real health data.

Founder and CEO Jacob Rogers says the mission is simple: remove the guesswork from health.

"We've all lived in our bodies our entire lives, and yet most of us are still left guessing about what's actually driving how we feel," said Rogers. "That's why health so often turns into trial and error. There are hundreds of thousands of protocols out there, but most of them weren't designed for you; they were designed to sell you something. What people really need is one protocol. Their protocol."

An Unprecedented Coalition

ALYZE was built by an extraordinary coalition of professional athletes, physicians, researchers, and performance experts with roots across Utah's major universities, including Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, Utah State University, and Utah Valley University.

A sampling of the founding team and advisory board includes:

Jacob Rogers : Founder and CEO (BYU undergraduate, MBA, current PhD candidate)

Dr. Matt Moore : Assistant Professor in Health and Kinesiology and high-performance coach with U of U Health

Dr. Jerry Chidester : Renowned Utah plastic surgeon, investor, and advisory board member

Chase Hansen : Former NFL player (Buccaneers, Saints) and University of Utah football standout

Tyler Leith : Founder of New Zealand's largest fitness franchise and professional rugby player

Mikayla Cluff : BYU soccer alumna, professional player, current BYU coach, and investor

Jackson Cluff: BYU baseball alumnus and current New York Mets player

By combining the expertise of professional athletes who understand elite human performance with physicians and scientists who specialize in health diagnostics, biomarker testing, and integrative medicine, ALYZE aims to bring the type of integrated care typically reserved for professional sports organizations to everyday consumers.

Chase Hansen said:

"My health, both mental and physical, is everything to me, and I know firsthand how difficult it is to truly take both a proactive and holistic approach to personal health. Before now, it was nearly impossible to genuinely be able to know what was going on with my body consistently, and have the resources available to help get my brain and body what they need. I'm very excited to be a part of a brand and mission that is doing just that, improving the quality of human health and wellbeing."

The Guarantee

Members undergo repeat health screenings, biomarker testing, metabolic testing, and body composition scans to track improvements over time.

If a protocol does not produce documented improvement, it is removed.

"If it's not moving your numbers, it doesn't stay in your plan," Rogers explained. "You stop wasting effort and start doing what counts."

In an industry often criticized for overpromising and underdelivering, ALYZE is placing data-driven accountability at the center of its membership model.

Integrated Health Under One Roof

ALYZE operates as a fully integrated wellness ecosystem, combining services typically spread across multiple clinics, gyms, and health providers.

Core services include:

Comprehensive lab testing and blood analysis

DEXA scan body composition imaging

Hormone testing, testosterone testing, cortisol testing, and thyroid testing

Metabolic testing and resting metabolic rate assessment

VO2 max testing and cardiovascular performance diagnostics

Personalized nutrition coaching and performance training plans

Peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, and IV therapy

GLP-1 and medically supervised weight loss programs

Recovery services include sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, massage, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments through a full-service medspa

This integrated model positions ALYZE as both a luxury gym membership and a clinical wellness center, designed to support human performance optimization, healthy aging, vitality, and preventative healthcare.

Local Demand for Integrated Wellness

The platform launches at a time when demand for functional medicine clinics, IV therapy, hormone optimization, weight loss clinics, and preventative health screening continues to grow across the United States.

For professionals in Davis County searching for:

Functional medicine clinic near me

Luxury gym near me

Wellness center near me

Weight loss clinic near me

Hormone clinic near me

Health optimization clinic near me

Integrative medicine near me

ALYZE Bountiful aims to provide a single, integrated solution that eliminates the need to coordinate across multiple providers.

Additional locations are planned in Draper and Utah County, with national expansion expected as the platform scales.

Memberships start at $550 per month, with discounted rates available for partner memberships and annual commitments.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is Utah's first fully integrated luxury health club, combining a functional medicine clinic, comprehensive lab testing, peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, IV therapy, a pilates gym, a gym with a cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, and a full-service medspa under one roof. Built by an unprecedented coalition of professional athletes, physicians, sports psychologists, and performance experts, ALYZE delivers data-driven health optimization programs focused on weight loss, healthy aging, vitality, and longevity - designed to produce measurable progress for every member.

The company's flagship location opens in Bountiful, Utah, with additional locations planned in Utah.

ALYZE does not just claim progress. It proves it.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health .

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/unprecedented-coalition-of-athletes-and-physicians-launches-utahs-fir-1151057