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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 00:18 Uhr
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Together Ever Launches Revionyx to Establish Longevity Infrastructure in Premium Pet Nutrition

The launch formally opens Together Ever's OEM and strategic partnership program. Brands and manufacturers can incorporate longevity positioning into current premium dog food, premium cat food, and supplement formulations without extensive reformulation or supply chain changes. Revionyx is structured as a branded ingredient platform that translates pet longevity science into scalable nutrition strategies.

Market Context and Category Evolution

The announcement comes amid sustained global expansion in the pet sector. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global pet care market was valued at $273 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $496 billion by 2034. Pet food accounts for more than 52% of the market, underscoring nutrition as the primary economic driver in the broader pet industry.

Industry analyses across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region identify premiumization, functional pet nutrition, and humanization as key growth catalysts. As dogs and cats live longer due to advances in veterinary care and nutrition, category narratives are expanding toward healthy aging frameworks that extend across life stages.

"Companion animals are living longer than ever before, yet much of commercial pet nutrition still revolves around isolated functional claims," said Suoyi Feng, co-founder of Together Ever. "We believe longevity and healthy aging will define the next decade of premium pet nutrition. Revionyx was built to give brands a structured and scalable way to evolve with that shift."

A Modular Ingredient System for Healthy Aging

Revionyx is built around selected bioactive compounds associated with biological pathways studied in aging research, including mitochondrial support, cellular maintenance, and inflammatory balance. The system supports healthy aging for dogs and cats within a modular pet nutrition system framework.

The platform emphasizes ingredient-level branding in pet nutrition. Revionyx functions as an infrastructure layer that brands can incorporate into existing formulations. Brands can integrate the Revionyx system into premium dog and cat food and related supplement lines without initiating a full redevelopment cycle.

The Revionyx is designed to integrate into existing manufacturing and product development frameworks. The platform allows brands to introduce longevity positioning into established SKUs through a defined ingredient architecture.

As consumer demand evolves toward long-term vitality, manufacturers require scalable category strategies that extend beyond single-function positioning. Revionyx addresses this need through a modular ingredient system designed to expand across product portfolios.

OEM Program and Strategic Partnerships

With the formal launch, Together Ever has opened its OEM and strategic partnership program to qualified manufacturers and premium pet brands. The program is structured to support efficient integration into existing supply chains and formulation workflows.

Together Ever states that Revionyx is intended to help brands incorporate healthy aging positioning without significant research and development complexity. The company views longevity as an emerging axis of value creation within functional pet nutrition and broader premium category development.

About Together Ever

Together Ever is a pet longevity platform focused on translating advances in aging biology into scalable ingredient solutions for companion animals. Through its branded longevity system, Revionyx, the platform partners with premium pet brands seeking differentiated, future-oriented positioning in an increasingly competitive global market. Together Ever's strategy centers on ingredient-level branding, modular formulation systems, and long-term category development within premium pet nutrition.

Media Contact: Suoyi Feng

Email: suoyi@togetherever.com

Website: https://togetherever.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935342/Together_Ever.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/together-ever-launches-revionyx-to-establish-longevity-infrastructure-in-premium-pet-nutrition-302722599.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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