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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
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23.03.26 | 19:56
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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Inspira Enterprise Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

This milestone reiterates Inspira's ongoing commitment to deliver AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding organizations globally against the ever-evolving cyber threats and contributing to a safer digital world. Inspira's cybersecurity services integrate with the Microsoft Security product portfolio, including Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra, and Microsoft Sentinel. By working together with Microsoft through the MISA ecosystem, Inspira aims to help enterprises improve their ability to detect and respond to evolving cyber threats while enhancing security resilience at scale. Organizations can benefit from intelligent automation, real-time threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities that support faster response and improved protection across complex digital environments.

Commenting on this milestone, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, said, "Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is an important step in our mission to deliver advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Being part of this ecosystem highlights our commitment to aligning our capabilities with Microsoft Security technologies to help organizations strengthen their cyber defenses and respond effectively to emerging threats. By working closely within the MISA community, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent and scalable security capabilities that support resilient digital transformation."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Inspira Enterprise, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders and security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400111/Inspira_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspira-enterprise-joins-the-microsoft-intelligent-security-association-302722223.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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