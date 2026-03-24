Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Launches Annual Hike for Haiti Campaign, Inviting Global Community to Step Up for Haitian Children

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Hope for Haiti has launched its annual Hike for Haiti campaign, a global fundraising initiative running from April through June that invites individuals and communities to move in solidarity with Haitian children who overcome significant obstacles each day to access education and opportunity.

The campaign draws inspiration from students in Marre à Coiffe, Haiti, who navigate steep mountain terrain each day to reach school. Participants honor that perseverance by completing their own physical challenge-walking, hiking, biking, or another activity-in their communities.

Since its launch in 2019, Hike for Haiti has raised more than $800,000 to support Hope for Haiti's programs across southern Haiti. Funds help provide college scholarships, school supplies, direct cash transfers for teachers and healthcare workers, mobile health clinics, and life-saving breast and cervical cancer screenings.

"Every step taken during Hike for Haiti represents the daily reality for so many children and families we work with in southern Haiti," said Linda Thélémaque, Chief Program Officer at Hope for Haiti. "We see firsthand the determination it takes for a child to walk miles to school or for a mother to access healthcare. This campaign is an opportunity for our global community to move in solidarity with them-and to help ensure that access to education, healthcare, and opportunity is not defined by distance or circumstance."

Recruiting Community Leaders: Become a Team Captain

This year, Hope for Haiti is focusing on recruiting Team Captains-community leaders who organize local hikes and bring participants together to support the cause.

Captains may include teachers, gym owners, workplace leaders, church members, or anyone who enjoys mobilizing their community around a meaningful mission. Hope for Haiti provides captains with a fundraising page, digital toolkit, promotional materials, and ongoing support.

By empowering local leaders to host hikes and mobilize their networks, the campaign aims to expand participation and grow a global movement supporting Haitian children.

Ways to Get Involved

Register: Sign up individually or create a team and complete your hike in your community, workplace, school, church, or favorite outdoor space.

Become a Team Captain: Lead a local hike and rally your community to raise funds.

Attend Local Activations: Join in-person Hike for Haiti events in Naples, FL; Greenwich, CT; and Washington, DC.

Become an Ambassador: Encourage others to participate and support the campaign. Sponsor the Campaign: Support the initiative while advancing corporate social responsibility goals.

Fundraise via Tiltify: Stream, game, or create online content while raising donations.

Why It Matters

Haiti is currently facing significant challenges, including political instability, gang violence, fuel shortages, and the ongoing effects of the 2021 earthquake. These conditions have placed enormous strain on essential services such as healthcare and education.

With international aid declining, grassroots initiatives like Hike for Haiti play an increasingly important role in ensuring children and families continue receiving life-saving services and educational opportunities.

By participating, supporters around the world demonstrate solidarity and help create a brighter future for Haitian communities.

For more information or to register, visit Hope for Haiti's Hike for Haiti webpage or contact Karen@hopeforhaiti.com.

About Hope for Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star-rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level in the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com.

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/hope-for-haiti-launches-annual-hike-for-haiti-campaign-inviting-global-community-to-step-1150094