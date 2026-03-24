New partnerships and regional alignment aim to eliminate storage bottlenecks

CloudFest 2026 - Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, today announced its expansion of Pascari portfolio offerings across the European Union (EU), to be showcased at CloudFest 2026 from March 24-26, 2026 in booth G25. The company's reinforced commitment to the region comes with expanded partner engagement, distribution alignment and regional investment.

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Phison Accelerates AI Infrastructure Across Europe

Global memory supply shortages are increasingly impacting cloud service providers (CSPs), hyperscalers and OEM server manufacturers across the EU as organizations prepare for new AI-driven revenue streams. In response, data center architects and IT leads are solving system challenges from the supply strain by addressing the infrastructure stack level, with particular focus on high-performance storage.

To support this shift, Phison has partnered with a range of platform, server and PC solution providers such as AIC and InWin to broaden access to Pascari Gen5 PCIe SSD storage solutions across the EU. The Pascari lineup is purpose-built for AI and compute-intensive environments, with enterprise-grade performance and capacity to meet the demands of modern data centers.

"European organizations are under pressure to scale AI infrastructure while navigating supply constraints, power efficiency requirements and data sovereignty considerations," said Michael Wu, President and GM, Phison. "With Pascari Gen5 SSDs and our aiDAPTIV technology, we are helping customers across the EU remove storage bottlenecks, improve performance-per-watt and enable larger AI workloads on both compact systems and servers in local environments."

At CloudFest 2026, Michael Wu will speak on Pascari's case study in outer space on March 26 at 10:45 a.m. CET on the Arena Stage. The breadth and depth of the Pascari portfolio will be showcased during the event at booth G25, including the newest Pascari Performance X-Series Enterprise SSDs and Pascari Data Center D-Series Enterprise SSDs announced at SC25:

Pascari X201 , a high-performance PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD optimized for AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and low-latency applications, delivering enterprise-grade endurance and quality-of-service (QoS) stability for mission-critical data center environments.

, a high-performance PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD optimized for AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and low-latency applications, delivering enterprise-grade endurance and quality-of-service (QoS) stability for mission-critical data center environments. Pascari D201, a high-capacity PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD designed for data-intensive and capacity-optimized cloud deployments, offering a strong balance of performance and cost efficiency for hyperscale and enterprise infrastructure.

Demonstrations of Phison Pascari will include:

Pascari aiDAPTIV technology demonstrated in the Phison booth G25 on the MSI EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer, showcasing memory-bound local inference such as long-context RAG and persistent AI sessions. aiDAPTIV uses flash as an extended memory tier to retain more active state, enabling larger-model, longer-context inference on compact systems while keeping data local for privacy and control.

demonstrated in the Phison booth G25 on the MSI EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer, showcasing memory-bound local inference such as long-context RAG and persistent AI sessions. aiDAPTIV uses flash as an extended memory tier to retain more active state, enabling larger-model, longer-context inference on compact systems while keeping data local for privacy and control. AIC joint demonstration in booth C05, featuring 12 Pascari D205V SSDs in a high-density enterprise configuration.

joint demonstration in booth C05, featuring 12 Pascari D205V SSDs in a high-density enterprise configuration. InWin showcase in booth R41, highlighting integrated Pascari enterprise SSD solutions within next-generation infrastructure platforms.

To request a CloudFest 2026 meeting with Phison and to receive a Pascari aiDAPTIV demo, please reach out to sales@phison.com. To explore Phison's full portfolio, visit www.phison.com.

For more information about Pascari, visit the media kit.

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with over 4,500 employees-70% of which are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations include aiDAPTIV, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

Phison, the Phison design, the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

Disclaimer: Many of the products and features mentioned are still in development and will be made available as they are finalized. The timeline for their release is dependent on the ongoing development and market and is subject to change.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL:+886-37-586-896 #10019

Mobile: +886-979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com



PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: +886-37-586-896 #26022

Mobile: +886-979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com



PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:

sales@phison.com

sales@phisonenterprise.com



PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

press_americas@phison.com