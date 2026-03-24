GCC Electric Vehicle Tire Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Expected to Reach USD 997 Million by 2032 | MarkNtel Advisors

GCC Electric Vehicle Tire Market Key Takeaways

The GCC Electric Vehicle Tire Market was valued at approximately USD 298 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 310 million in 2026 to nearly USD 997 million by 2032, reflecting robust growth driven by increasing EV penetration and advancements in tire technologies tailored for electric mobility.

By vehicle type, passenger cars are expected to dominate the market, accounting for around 72% of the total market share in 2026. This dominance is attributed to the rising adoption of electric passenger vehicles among urban consumers, supported by favorable government policies, incentives, and the growing availability of EV models in the region.

By demand type, the market is currently entirely dominated by the aftermarket segment, as EV adoption in the GCC is still in its early stages, leading to higher replacement demand rather than OEM-based tire supply. The growing need for specialized EV tires with enhanced durability and performance is further contributing to aftermarket growth.

Among countries, the UAE leads the GCC Electric Vehicle Tire Market, capturing approximately 40% of the total market share in 2026. The country's leadership is driven by strong EV infrastructure development, supportive regulatory frameworks, and a high concentration of premium vehicle consumers.

The presence of leading global tire manufacturers is intensifying competition through continuous product innovation, expansion of distribution networks, and the development of EV-specific tire technologies.

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Significant Growth Factors Driving EV Tire Industry Across the GCC

Rapid Expansion of Electric Vehicle Adoption in the GCC

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles across GCC countries is a primary driver of the electric vehicle tire market. Governments across the region are actively promoting clean mobility through initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and diversifying energy sources. In particular, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are making substantial investments in EV infrastructure, including the expansion of charging networks and the introduction of supportive policy incentives, thereby accelerating EV adoption.

As EV ownership continues to rise, the demand for specialized tires designed to accommodate higher torque, increased vehicle weight, and reduced noise levels is also gaining momentum. Consequently, this shift toward EV-specific mobility solutions is expected to significantly boost the demand for advanced tire technologies in the coming years.

Growing Demand for High-Performance and Energy-Efficient Tires

Building on the rapid growth of EV adoption, there is a corresponding increase in demand for tires that enhance vehicle efficiency and overall driving performance. Electric vehicles require tires with low rolling resistance to maximize battery range, along with superior durability to withstand higher load capacities and torque output.

In response, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of advanced tire technologies that deliver improved grip, reduced wear, and enhanced energy efficiency. Furthermore, the strong consumer preference for premium vehicles in the GCC region is encouraging the adoption of high-quality, performance-oriented EV tires. As a result, this trend is playing a pivotal role in supporting the sustained growth of the market.

Expanding Distribution Networks and Aftermarket Services

Alongside technological advancements, the expansion of tire distribution channels and service networks is significantly contributing to market development. Multi-brand tire dealers, exclusive and authorized outlets, as well as company-owned and franchise networks, are strengthening their presence across the region to effectively cater to the growing EV customer base.

Moreover, the aftermarket segment is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing replacement demand and the need for specialized maintenance services tailored to electric vehicles. Improved accessibility and the wider availability of EV-specific tires through organized retail and service platforms are further enhancing market penetration, thereby accelerating overall market expansion.

Structural Challenges Affecting Market Growth

High Cost of EV-Specific Tires

Despite the strong growth outlook, the relatively high cost of EV-specific tires remains a key challenge for the market. These tires are engineered using advanced materials and innovative technologies to meet the unique performance requirements of electric vehicles, which results in higher pricing compared to conventional tires.

In addition, limited consumer awareness regarding the long-term benefits of EV-specific tires, coupled with higher replacement costs, may restrain adoption in certain segments. Therefore, addressing these challenges through cost optimization, enhanced consumer education, and the expansion of affordable product offerings will be essential to unlock the full growth potential of the GCC electric vehicle tire market.

Market Analysis by Vehicle Type & Demand

By vehicle type, passenger cars are projected to lead the GCC electric vehicle tire market, capturing around 72% market share in 2026. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric passenger vehicles among urban consumers, supported by well-developed infrastructure and rising environmental awareness. In addition, the growing availability of diverse EV models across different price segments is encouraging wider consumer adoption. Favorable government policies, including incentives and regulatory support, are further accelerating this trend. As a result, the strong shift toward passenger EVs continues to reinforce demand for specialized tires, sustaining the segment's leading position in the market.

By demand type, the aftermarket segment dominates the GCC electric vehicle tire market, accounting for the majority of overall tire demand. This dominance is largely attributed to the growing installed base of electric vehicles, which generates consistent replacement requirements over time. As EV usage increases, the need for periodic tire replacement becomes more prominent, particularly due to higher torque and weight associated with these vehicles. Furthermore, the relatively underdeveloped OEM supply ecosystem for EV-specific tires in the region further strengthens aftermarket reliance. Consequently, the expansion of service networks and tire retail channels continues to support the sustained growth of this segment.

By country, the UAE is expected to maintain its leading position in the GCC electric vehicle tire market. This leadership is supported by strong electric vehicle adoption rates, driven by advanced infrastructure and proactive government initiatives promoting sustainable mobility. The country has made significant investments in EV charging networks and policy frameworks, creating a favorable ecosystem for electric vehicle growth. Additionally, the presence of a high-income consumer base with a preference for premium vehicles further contributes to increased demand for EV tires. As the UAE continues to position itself as a regional hub for electric mobility, it is expected to drive sustained market expansion.

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Innovation Momentum Accelerating EV Tire Ecosystem in the GCC

The GCC electric vehicle tire market is witnessing strong momentum driven by continuous product innovation and strategic industry participation. In February 2025, Michelin introduced its e.PRIMACY All-Season tire, specifically engineered to enhance efficiency and extend driving range for electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient vehicles. The tire incorporates advanced technologies such as a GreenPower Compound and low rolling resistance design, enabling reduced energy consumption, quieter performance, and longer tread life. As a result, it supports improved mileage while maintaining high standards of safety and driving comfort.

Building on this innovation trajectory, in July 2025, Hankook Tire & Technology strengthened its presence in the region by showcasing its premium electric vehicle tire portfolio at Mobility Live Middle East 2025 in Dubai. The company highlighted its iON range, including iON evo, iON GT, and e-SMART City AU56 designed specifically for electric buses and regional operating conditions. This strategic showcase underscores the growing focus of global manufacturers on the Middle East, reinforcing their commitment to advancing EV mobility and sustainable tire solutions across the GCC.

Major Electric Vehicle Tire Companies in GCC

Key companies contributing to innovation and competition in the market include:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Toyo

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Kumho

Sailun

Others

GCC Electric Vehicle Tire Market Scope

By Type of Tire: Radial, Bias

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Two Wheeler & Three Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle, Others

By Propulsion: BEV, HEV, PHEVs, FCEVs

By Demand Type: OEM, Aftermarket

By Battery Capacity: Less Than 50KWh, 51KWh-100KWh, 101KWh-200KWh, 201KWh-300KWh, Above 300KWh

By Tire Size: Tire Size 1, Tire Size 2, Tire Size 3, Tire Size 4, Tire Size 5, Tire Size 6, Others

By Price Category: Budget, Premium, Economy

By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Tire Dealers, Exclusive/Authorized Brand Outlets, Company-Owned & Franchise, Fleet Service & Roadside Vendors

By Country: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain

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Brazil Tire Market: The Brazil Tire Market size was valued at around USD 9.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.30% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Canada Tire Market: The Canada Tire Market size was valued at around USD 7.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.28 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.62% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

China Tire Market: The China Tire Market size was valued at around USD 62.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 78.29 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.91% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market: The Global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market size was valued at around USD 24.5 billion in 2023 & is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during 2024-30.

Nigeria Tire Market: The Nigeria Tire Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.45% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

UAE Tire Market: The UAE Tire Market size was valued at around USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.94% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Saudi Arabia Tire Market: The Saudi Arabia Tire Market size was valued at around USD 4.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.40% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Botswana Tire Market: The Botswana Tire Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

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