PatientReady: Patient Ready Named #5 Most Innovative in Education by Fast Company, Advancing AI-Powered Workforce Readiness in Healthcare and Beyond

Healthcare is nearing a breaking point. There are not enough clinicians to meet demand. Patient Ready addresses this with an AI-native simulation platform that combines VR and screen-based training with AI-driven patient interaction, helping learners build clinical decision-making, communication, and critical thinking skills. The result is clinicians who are confident and prepared to deliver high-quality care from day one.

While much of the conversation around AI focuses on job displacement, Patient Ready represents a different approach. AI can expand workforce capacity and help clinicians focus on empathy, communication, and clinical judgement.

"Better trained clinicians lead to better patient outcomes," said Ryan Schmaltz, CEO of Patient Ready. "AI should not replace humans in healthcare. It should help them be more human and spend more time on what matters most."

Patient Ready is expanding across the United Kingdom to support clinicians and address workforce pressures across the NHS. Through ReadyAI, the company is extending its platform into corporate training, customer experience, and public sector roles.

"AI shouldn't take people out of the workforce. It should make them better at what only humans can do," said Ryan Schmaltz. "That's what ReadyAI is built for. Scaling human capability, not replacing it."

Patient Ready's recognition by Fast Company reflects a broader shift. Workforce shortages are becoming systemic constraints, and traditional training models cannot scale fast enough to meet demand. AI-driven simulation is emerging as a critical tool for preparing people for complex, real-world roles.

"The companies we honour are not just adapting to change. They are driving it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "They are redefining leadership and delivering real-world impact at scale."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside fellow business publication Inc. For more information, visit fastcompany.com.

About Patient Ready, Ltd.

Patient Ready, Ltd. is the UK arm of Patient Ready, an AI-native workforce readiness platform that uses immersive simulation to prepare professionals for real-world human interactions. Originally developed for healthcare, the platform enables learners to develop decision-making, communication, and patient care skills in safe, scalable environments. Through ReadyAI, the company is expanding into additional sectors to support workforce training at scale. Learn more: www.getpatientready.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Laura Beavin-Yates

Patient Ready, Ltd.

Email: laura@patientready.net

Phone: +1 (909) 560-7894

Website: www.getpatientready.com

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