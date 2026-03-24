Tuya Smart Launches TuyaClaw--Still the Same "Claw," but Actually Does Housework

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, has officially launched TuyaClaw, the AI agent that connects the digital and physical worlds. Built on the OpenClaw architecture, it significantly reduces deployment barriers while combining "digital employee" and "home manager" capabilities, extending AI's value from screens into real-world environments.

Recently, the rise of OpenClaw signals a shift from "AI chat" to task-executing AI agents, but widespread adoption remains limited by complex deployment, model integration, and skill setup. At the same time, most AI agents are still confined to screens-capable of handling digital tasks like writing emails or booking flights, yet unable to interact with physical devices, leaving a critical gap between AI and the real world.

TuyaClaw: Bringing AI Agents Out of the Screen and Into Everyday Life

If OpenClaw placed autonomous task execution in the hands of tech enthusiasts, TuyaClaw brings this capability to mainstream users. It dramatically lowers the barrier to entry, transforming AI agents from niche tools into accessible solutions for everyone.

Lower Deployment Barriers with "Minute-Level" Setup

Currently, deploying OpenClaw remains a technical challenge for most users. Tuya provides a one-click installation solution that compresses hours of complex configuration into just minutes, enabling users to install and start using TuyaClaw quickly.

Reimagined User Experience with One-Stop Services

TuyaClaw adopts a subscription-based model, eliminating the complexity of model selection, API integration, and multi-platform billing. With a single subscription, users can freely switch between seven leading large models-including ChatGPT and Gemini-and dozens of model variants. It also offers 3,200+ ready-to-use Skills covering smart home, office automation, and data research scenarios.

At the same time, TuyaClaw provides both local and cloud versions. The local version ensures that all operations and data processing are handled locally, while the cloud version-enables 24/7 AI operation without consuming local resources.

Enabling AI Agents to Manage Your Home Life

OpenClaw operates in the digital world, sending emails, booking flights, and writing reports-but remains confined to screen-based interactions.

TuyaClaw, however, enables AI to execute tasks in everyday scenarios including home environments. It can control both digital interfaces (browsers and desktop applications) and physical devices (smart home and office equipment), bridging the digital and physical worlds and delivering real-life assistance.

This is made possible by Tuya's open and neutral global ecosystem, which includes over 3,000 product categories and hundreds of millions of connected devices, allowing TuyaClaw to seamlessly manage established home scenarios without requiring users to start from scratch.

TuyaClaw enables seamless integration across home and office scenarios:

When you say, "Prepare my 3 PM client presentation," TuyaClaw acts as both a digital employee and a home manager.

On-screen, it generates a deck summary and sends notifications via Telegram or Discord;

Off-screen, it sets the meeting room air conditioning to 24°C, switches lighting to presentation mode, and lowers the projector screen automatically.

From Hey Tuya to TuyaClaw: Strengthening AI-Native Platform Capabilities and Ecosystem

During CES 2026, Tuya launched the AI life assistant Hey Tuya, which supports cross-device connectivity, short- and long-term memory, and deep integration with a vast number of Powered by Tuya devices to actively perceive and serve physical environments.

TuyaClaw represents an upgrade to Tuya's Physical AI-native platform capabilities and ecosystem. It adds OpenClaw features such as long-horizon task execution, multi-step planning, and cross-application operations, and will soon integrate deeply with Hey Tuya.

Currently, the Tuya ecosystem covers over 3,000 categories of smart devices and will soon be compatible with the Home Assistant ecosystem. This means users will not need to replace existing devices-TuyaClaw will enable AI to move from "answering questions" to "taking action" in real life.

In addition, as a global enterprise, Tuya leverages its international market presence and distributional channel to support TuyaClaw users worldwide. With over 120,000 distributional channels, 1.8 million developers, and coverage in more than 200 countries and regions, TuyaClaw is accessible to AI hardware startups, brands, solution providers, and smart home enthusiasts globally.

As AI agents gain the ability to execute tasks in the physical world, security becomes paramount. Tuya's Chief Information Security Officer, Liu Longwei, stated: "Regarding potential risks introduced by third-party Skills, we have officially launched the Tuya Skill Security Guardian. This platform intervenes before Skill installation, leveraging three core technologies-threat intelligence, AI-driven code auditing, and sandbox dynamic testing-to provide comprehensive security assessments. It will not only safeguard Tuya's ecosystem but will also be made available as a public security service for the entire industry."

Download TuyaClaw from https://claw.tuya.ai/ and start exploring today. You can also chat with it directly on Telegram and Discord.

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About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a leading global AI cloud platform service provider dedicated to bringing AI into everyday life. Through its TuyaOpen open-source development framework and universal AI Agent engines, including the AI Agent development platform, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities to lower barriers for AI development, efficiently advancing the realization of AI-driven lifestyles and accelerating AI integration with the physical world. Tuya offers innovative physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers through its cloud computing and spatial intelligence capabilities. It also provides a complete, open, and neutral global AIoT ecosystem. This approach fosters a vibrant global developer community comprising brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators, and independent software vendors who collaborate to create smart solution ecosystems embodying the principles of sustainability, security, efficiency, agility, and openness.

As of December 31, 2025, the Tuya AI Developer Platform had over 1,801,000 registered AI developers from more than 200 countries and regions.

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