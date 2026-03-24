Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - ForYou, a venture backed health technology company founded by 18 year old Michael Rubinov and 20 year old Andreas Calabrese, today announced its official April launch and confirmed it is on track to secure seven figures in seed funding from experienced private investors and operators in ecommerce, health, and consumer technology.





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Founded in May 2025, ForYou was created to improve what the founders believe is outdated in the 170 billion dollar global supplement industry. Most companies sell generic capsules with different branding. ForYou was built to introduce precision and personalization into daily supplementation.

Two Young Entrepreneurs With Measurable Success

Currently a student at Vanderbilt university, Michael Rubinov entered the e-commerce game at 14 years old. He started and scaled an NAD+ supplement brand from zero to over 500k in monthly recurring revenue, from which he learned the ins and outs of the industry. This journey also opened his eyes to the possibility of personalization in the supplement space, giving him the impetus to create ForYou.



Another founding member is Andreas Calabrese, who is a University of Miami student who opened his own cryptocurrency brokerage, located in California, and managed significant transaction volumes and a complicated compliance process, prior to joining Michael as the founding member of ForYou.









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Even though they're both only 18 and 20 years old, they both possess a vast experience working with companies that generate revenue and interfacing with investors. During their initial fundraising discussions they overcame the concerns regarding their lack of age by providing documentation of proven performance, significant gross margin models and a clear growth plan.

Exciting News on Capital Raising

ForYou is currently on track to close its initial seven figure seed round of fundraising - attracting numerous multi 6-figure investments from a number of successful wellness executives and leaders in the consumer packaged goods space - many of which have grown brands past nine and ten figures.

The new capital will allow for the manufacturing of additional products, support a national marketing program, and continue the development of the company's systems to personalize collection and distribution.

ForYou's Unique Approach

Unlike other supplement companies which offer off-the-shelf capsule combinations for wide-reaching audiences (i.e. AG1, IM8), ForYou custom formulates a solution for each individual.

After taking a detailed assessment of all aspects of your biology, lifestyle and health objectives, our system generates an entirely custom powdered formula, down to the milligram. Each order is blended specifically for that individual.

ForYou also powders their product, as opposed to using capsules. They claim that by using powdered delivery, their product provides better absorption than conventional capsules, thus allowing the user to potentially achieve even greater results with their supplementation.





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ForYou differentiates itself through a focus on personalization, precision and performance, rather than simply competing based on brand or influencer marketing tactics.

Meeting a Consumer Need

Many consumers spend a lot of money each month stacking different supplement bottles without having any clear understanding of their exact dosage requirements. ForYou has consolidated supplementation into one simplified, personalized daily formula, saving consumers time and reducing confusion.

Vision for the Future

Following its April launch, the company plans to expand nationally and continue building long term health technology infrastructure. Over the next two to five years, the founders aim to position ForYou as a leader in personalized supplementation.

Official Launch

ForYou will officially launch in early April at https://takeforyou.com

Founder Instagram Profiles

Michael Rubinov https://instagram.com/michaelrbnv

Andreas Calabrese https://instagram.com/andreascalabrese

About For You

Founded in 2025, ForYou is a venture backed health technology startup focused on personalized powdered supplementation. The company replaces generic capsule products with precision based daily formulas tailored to each individual.

Media Contact

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency