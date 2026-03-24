AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on the United Kingdom non-life insurance segment, reflecting its opinion that the headwinds and tailwinds affecting the segment's operating environment remain broadly balanced. In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: United Kingdom Non-Life Insurance," AM Best states that the trends of minimal economic growth and increasing rates of unemployment persisting into 2026 mean that insurers are likely to face a declining demand for discretionary insurance products and increased price sensitivity, placing pressure on profit margins.

More positively, inflation continues to converge toward the Bank of England's target rate of 2%. AM Best believes that this could benefit the U.K. non-life insurance sector should there be a corresponding decline in claims inflation. Nevertheless, ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, are fuelling uncertainty across global markets which may trigger economic disruptions.

Dale Kirby, senior financial analyst at AM Best and one of the outlook's authors, added, "The overall profitability of U.K. insurers has benefitted considerably from the elevated interest rate environment witnessed since 2022, as low duration fixed-income portfolios rolled over into higher reinvestment yields. AM Best expects investment income from these portfolios, which dominate the investment portfolios of the market, to remain robust through 2026, moderating the impact of softening rate conditions on the underwriting side and providing a steady stream of earnings."

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=363437.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Dale Kirby

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0276

dale.kirby@ambest.com

Ben Diaz-Clegg

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0293

ben.diaz-clegg@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com