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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Expands in Osaka as Family Travel to Japan Increases; Reservations Open for Two New Apartment Hotels

- New Shinsaibashi and Namba Properties Opening in Fall 2026 for International Families Seeking Spacious Accommodations in One of Japan's Most Vibrant Destinations -

TOKYO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment-style accommodation brand for families and groups, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., has announced its expansion in Osaka with two new properties scheduled to open in fall 2026. Reservations for MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi Central and MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex opened this March.

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xJMvF3E0zTwH24knioFNmU9eFcConXCU/view?usp=drive_link

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), international travel to Japan has continued to reach record levels. In 2025, the country welcomed more than 42 million international visitors, the highest number ever recorded. A growing share of these travelers are families visiting together, increasing demand for accommodations that allow multiple people to stay comfortably in one space.

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E7Zkgmh-9vORa4_PZm_Toj8zRhpcFzkc/view?usp=drive_link

Osaka is widely known for its welcoming atmosphere and lively food culture. With Kansai International Airport serving as a major international hub and global attention surrounding the Osaka-Kansai Expo, the city is expected to continue growing as a key base for international travelers exploring western Japan.

"While Japanese society can sometimes be perceived as reserved when interacting with international visitors, our brand welcomes guests from around the world every day," said Mao Mochizuki, Overseas PR Representative. "With staff from 39 nationalities, we help overseas visitors feel comfortable exploring Japan's culture and neighborhoods while also connecting with local communities."

The two new Osaka properties are located in convenient neighborhoods for sightseeing, shopping, and dining, continuing MIMARU's signature approach of spacious rooms and thoughtful features designed with families and groups in mind.

Image3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F52BKP19X16ODDn3nHDxOTFLAxvprBI9/view?usp=drive_link

MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi Central, opening September 1, 2026, will feature 66 rooms designed for groups of four to six guests and is a 2-minute walk from Shinsaibashi Station.

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/shinsaibashi-central/

MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex, opening October 1, 2026, will offer 68 rooms designed for larger groups and longer stays, a 5-minute walk from Namba Station, a major hub for travel across the Kansai region.

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/namba-station-annex/

Together, the two properties will further strengthen MIMARU's presence in Osaka as international travel to Japan continues to grow.

Further information:

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/luggage-delivery/

https://anywear-anywhere.com/

https://anone-kids.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimaru-expands-in-osaka-as-family-travel-to-japan-increases-reservations-open-for-two-new-apartment-hotels-302722780.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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