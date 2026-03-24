Stack BTC Plc - Admission of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2026

Stack BTC Plc (STAK)

Admission of shares

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that application has been made in respect of the 300,000 new ordinary shares issued to AlbR Capital Limited to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market (" Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on or around 30 March 2026. These shares are subject to a lock in until 24 September 2026.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 87,384,000 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, from Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 87,384,000. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ .

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