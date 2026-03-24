Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stack BTC Plc - Admission of Shares

Stack BTC Plc - Admission of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2026

Stack BTC Plc (STAK)

Admission of shares

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that application has been made in respect of the 300,000 new ordinary shares issued to AlbR Capital Limited to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market (" Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on or around 30 March 2026. These shares are subject to a lock in until 24 September 2026.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 87,384,000 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, from Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 87,384,000. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

mail@vsacapital.com

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

+44 (0) 774 7788 221

stackbtc@yellowjerseypr.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.