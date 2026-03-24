Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) (the "Company" or "Makenita") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. to assist on the planned work program on Makenita's 100-percent owned 'Sisson West Tungsten Project (figure 1).' Exploration work is expected to commence within days.

Figure 1. Location map for Makenita's Sisson West Tungsten Project.

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Makenita President, Jason Gigliotti, stated, "We're extremely excited to kick off operations in New Brunswick on our tungsten project, located right next to the Sisson Tungsten Mine-one of the five nation-building projects highlighted by Prime Minister Mark Carney1." He continued: "I recently had a great conversation with the Hon. Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick, and came away very impressed (Figure 2). She has a bold, clear vision for growing the Province and is highly focused on building New Brunswick into a mining powerhouse. Her enthusiasm is contagious. With a tight share structure of just over 30 million shares outstanding, we believe Makenita is strongly positioned for growth. We're eager to get started and excited about what the near and medium-term could bring for the Company."

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Figure 2. Makenita President Jason Gigliotti and the Hon. Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick.

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Qualified Person

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (PhD, PGeo), a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,845 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds.

1 https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.