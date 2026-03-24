Jelenew: JELENEW Opens New Store in Barcelona, Joining the Spanish Women's Cycling Journey

JELENEW Opens New Store in Barcelona, Joining the Spanish Women's Cycling Journey

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JELENEW, the high-performance cycling apparel brand engineered exclusively for women, has officially arrived in Spain. Opening its doors at Carrer de la Ribera, 10, the new store marks a significant milestone in JELENEW's mission to support the Mediterranean cycling community through technical innovation and a deep respect for women's sporting heritage.

A Journey of Empowerment: The International Women's Day Ride

To celebrate the opening, JELENEW hosted an empowering International Women's Day ride led by accomplished triathlete and cyclist Nadezhda Pavlova. Under her leadership, a diverse peloton of women completed a 53km journey through Barcelona's iconic terrain, embodying the spirit of resilience and collective strength.

The event concluded back at the new location, where JELENEW hosted an after-ride social. Participants enjoyed curated snacks and a conversation party-a space designed for riders to share their "1/100" stories and connect over their shared passion for the road. The gathering also included an exclusive store tour, allowing guests to experience the technical features of the collection firsthand.

The event concluded at the new store with an after-ride social featuring curated snacks and a "1/100" story-sharing session. Participants connected over their shared passion for cycling while enjoying an exclusive store tour to experience the collection's technical features firsthand.

Honoring the Past: The Women's Cycling History Wall

The store is designed to be as much a cultural hub as a retail space. A centerpiece of the interior is the Women's Cycling History Wall, a curated installation that celebrates the pioneers of the sport.

From the early boundary-breakers of the 19th century to the modern icons of the pro peloton, this tribute chronicles the resilience and courage of female riders throughout history. By showcasing these stories, JELENEW aims to encourage more women to join the sport, providing a space where the past inspires the future of every local cyclist.

Joining the Barcelona Journey

While Barcelona is celebrated as one of the world's premier cycling destinations, finding high-performance apparel engineered specifically for the female body has long been a challenge. JELENEW has arrived to change that. Built for women who refuse to compromise on performance, comfort, or style, our brand sets a new benchmark in cycling gear.

Beyond our signature collections, our new store introduces JELENEW+-a dynamic lifestyle and outdoor line designed for the modern, active women. By pairing a specialized trial zone with a tribute to the trailblazing women who paved the way in this sport, we have created a space where every rider-from beginner to pro-feels seen, supported, and inspired.

We invite the local community to visit our new Ciutat Vella location. Come experience the new standard in women-specific design, and join a powerful, growing movement of riders who pedal with purpose.