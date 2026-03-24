IBM Cloud, Nutanix, OVHcloud, SUSE, TIBCO, and others standardize on Traefik Proxy, the only open source drop-in replacement for ingress NGINX with over 90% annotation coverage, as the production-grade foundation for Kubernetes networking

KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe Traefik Labs today announced that IBM Cloud, Nutanix, OVHcloud, SUSE, TIBCO, and additional platform vendors and leading neoclouds have each independently selected Traefik Proxy as their strategic ingress controller and Gateway API solution, following the official retirement of the Kubernetes community's ingress NGINX project this month. Together, these platforms represent millions of Kubernetes clusters in production across financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, and other regulated industries worldwide.

The ingress NGINX retirement ends all maintenance, bug fixes, and security patches for one of the most widely deployed components in the Kubernetes ecosystem. The Kubernetes Steering Committee has warned that remaining on ingress NGINX leaves organizations vulnerable to attack and urged immediate migration.

"When platform vendors of this caliber independently evaluate every alternative and arrive at the same conclusion, it sends a clear signal: Traefik is the production-grade foundation for Kubernetes networking. Unlike proprietary alternatives or temporary forks, Traefik is the only open source drop-in replacement covering more than 90% of the annotations real migration teams depend on coverage we built by listening to what actual ingress NGINX users asked us to support. Organizations don't have to choose between migrating safely today and being ready for Gateway API tomorrow. With Traefik, they get both."

- Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs

The Only True Drop-In Replacement for Ingress NGINX

Traefik's Ingress NGINX Provider works at runtime, automatically translating existing NGINX annotations into Traefik configuration. With coverage spanning more than 90% of the annotations actively used by real migration teams, organizations can swap their ingress controller without modifying a single Ingress resource. Traefik also provides full support for the Kubernetes Gateway API, the successor to the Ingress API and the future standard for Kubernetes traffic management. Organizations can migrate from ingress NGINX today using familiar Ingress resources, then adopt Gateway API at their own pace. For more details, see https://ingressnginxmigration.org/.

Industry-Wide Adoption

"Traefik and Nutanix share a commitment to helping customers run containers confidently in enterprise production environments. NKP has always used Traefik as its ingress and the retirement of the ingress NGINX validates the decision we made years ago to standardize on Traefik. Choosing the right infrastructure foundations matters, and our partnership with Traefik gives customers a production-grade, Kubernetes-native ingress controller-and an easy upgrade to any of Traefik's enterprise options."

- Dan Ciruli, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Native at Nutanix

"K3s has used Traefik as its default ingress controller for years, with great success. With the retirement of ingress NGINX, we are now bringing that same proven foundation to RKE2, making Traefik the default starting with v1.36 for our community. Combining Traefik's native support for existing ingress NGINX annotations and its Kubernetes Gateway API implementation with extended Rancher Prime support for existing ingress NGINX deployments, SUSE customers get a unified, actively maintained networking layer across both distributions and the flexibility to migrate on their own timeline."

- Peter Smails, SVP and General Manager, Cloud Native, SUSE

"As Kubernetes networking evolves, the shift toward Gateway API and more dynamic traffic management becomes critical. At OVHcloud, we see Traefik as a strong foundation for this transition within our Managed Kubernetes Service, combining ease of migration from ingress NGINX with a forward-looking architecture for cloud-native and AI-driven applications."

- Jacques Murez, Product Director at OVHcloud

"Traefik is a critical part of the TIBCO Platform, powering ingress for both our customer deployments and TIBCO's own SaaS-hosted Control Plane. It has proven to be a dependable, high-performance solution, and with the ingress NGINX retirement, Traefik has become the de facto standard for TIBCO Platform deployments. We trust Traefik to be at the front door of our infrastructure, and our customers benefit from that same reliability every day."

- Devu Heda, Global Head of TIBCO Integration

From Ingress to Application Intelligence

Beyond ingress, Traefik Labs offers a progressive upgrade path to Traefik Hub, extending the platform with API Gateway, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway, and full API lifecycle management, all deployable with a single Helm chart upgrade and zero re-architecture.

"The ingress NGINX retirement is accelerating a shift that was already underway. Organizations are moving from legacy, annotation-heavy configurations to a modern networking stack that scales from ingress all the way to AI and API Management. Traefik is that stack."

- Emile Vauge, Founder and CTO of Traefik Labs

Availability

Traefik Proxy is available under the MIT license at https://traefik.io/traefik. Migration guide and Ingress NGINX Provider documentation: https://ingressnginxmigration.org. For API Gateway, AI Gateway, and enterprise support: https://traefik.io

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs is the creator of Traefik Proxy, the world's most widely deployed cloud-native application proxy, and Traefik Hub, the integrated platform for API Gateway, AI Gateway, and API management. With over 3.4 billion Docker Hub downloads and 62,000+ GitHub stars, Traefik powers application networking for organizations worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500 to the Global 2000. Headquartered in both France and US, with a global install base and open source community, Traefik Labs serves customers across financial services, healthcare, retail, transportation, government, and technology. For more information, visit traefik.io.

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Contacts:

Media: Dylan Rodgers marketing@traefik.io