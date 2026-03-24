Stockholm, 24 March 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of SmartCraft Group AB (ticker: SMCRT) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. SmartCraft is a mid cap company within the technology sector. SmartCraft is the 5th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

SmartCraft is one of the leading Nordic providers of mission-critical SaaS solutions to SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. The group currently has more than 14,100 customers and 270 employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK.

"Today marks an important milestone for SmartCraft as trading in the Company's shares commences on Nasdaq Stockholm. We are pleased with the interest shown in connection with the offering and look forward to welcoming new shareholders to SmartCraft as we continue our journey as a Swedish listed company. With our strong position in the Nordic market, we remain focused on supporting our customers with mission-critical SaaS solutions and on driving long-term profitable growth," says Jeremias Jansson, CEO of SmartCraft Group.

"We are pleased to welcome SmartCraft to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market following its successful cross-border merger to Sweden. This marks the second transfer in 2026 from Oslo Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Stockholm and underscores the strong appeal of our market as a listing venue and the depth of our capital markets. We look forward to supporting SmartCraft in its next phase of growth," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



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