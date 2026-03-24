Combined generation from wind and utility-scale solar reached a record 17% of the US electricity mix in 2025, producing 760,000 GWh, up 88,000 GWh from 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). USA Combined generation from wind and utility-scale solar reached a record 17% of the US electricity mix in 2025, a significant jump from less than 1% two decades ago. According to the latest data from the EIA's Electric Power Monthly, the two technologies produced a combined 760,000 GWh last year, an increase of 88,000 GWh over 2024 levels. Utility-scale solar remains the primary ...

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