New offering launched in pilot with tier-one global investment fund; provides independent governance and technology-enabled oversight of portfolios across Europe and the UK

Pepper Advantage, an international credit management and technology company, today announced the launch of Strategic Servicing, a new offering for institutional investors seeking enhanced, independent oversight of credit portfolios. Developed in direct response to requests from major global investors following recent market challenges, the solution combines Pepper Advantage's operational expertise and regulatory standing with proprietary technology to deliver auditable governance across the full loan lifecycle.

Strategic Servicing provides independent third-party oversight across origination and collateral management; technology-enabled automated workflows with secure audit trails and analytics; and due diligence and reporting that confirms collateral is correctly in place. The solution addresses gaps in collateral verification and governance practices exposed by market events and delivers the rapid, auditable assurance that investors increasingly require to improve operational resilience.

The end-to-end service is powered by Pepper Advantage's material operational experience, regulatory standing, and PRISM, the company's proprietary technology platform for loan and portfolio management, and will benefit from continued investment in analytics and automated controls. Strategic Servicing is now operational in pilot with a tier-one global investment fund across portfolios in the UK, Ireland, and continental Europe, with active discussions underway with additional funds.

Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: "Recent market challenges exposed systemic gaps in collateral verification and governance across private credit. Multiple tier-one investors have asked us to deliver the independent servicing solution the market requires. Strategic Servicing leverages our established master and back-up servicing expertise, combined with proprietary analytics and technology, to provide fast, auditable assurance across loan origination, collateral management, and payments. We're confident this offering will deliver enhanced oversight across the wider credit value chain, strengthening the operational infrastructure that institutional capital depends on."

Key Features

Independent, third-party governance across origination and collateral management;

Technology-enabled automated workflows, secure audit trails, and analytics that surface operational risk;

Due diligence and reporting confirming collateral integrity;

Borrower-file analysis, payment-source verification, jurisdictional loan reviews, and valuation checks.

With Strategic Servicing, Pepper Advantage's master and back-up servicing capabilities are now packaged into a single, commercial offering designed for funds seeking stronger governance and operational oversight.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is an international credit management and technology company that offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with €75 billion assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending.

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Contacts:

For media inquiries or further information regarding the acquisition, please contact: PepperAdvantage@greentarget.co.uk