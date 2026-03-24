Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WEJOY PTE. LTD.: WePlay Partners Again with Türk Egitim Dernegi to Support 204 Earthquake-Affected Children

Notably, the children who received support wrote 14 heartfelt letters to express their gratitude to WePlay. These sincere messages added a deeply human and emotional dimension to the initiative, highlighting the real impact of this cross-border act of kindness.

Ramadan holds profound cultural and emotional significance in Turkish society, embodying the values of sharing, compassion, and solidarity. By launching this initiative during this meaningful period, WePlay not only demonstrated respect for local cultural contexts but also reinforced its commitment to addressing real community needs. The project focused on children affected by the earthquake, aiming to provide meaningful support and companionship during their recovery, and to ensure that goodwill translates into real-world impact.

Looking ahead, WePlay will continue to integrate local cultural understanding with social responsibility initiatives across different markets. By partnering with credible and professional organizations like TED, the company aims to further expand its efforts in child welfare, education support, and community engagement. In doing so, WePlay strives to ensure that its mission- "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world"- extends beyond digital experiences into meaningful real-world impact.

About WePlay

WePlay is a next-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party-based entertainment experiences, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment."

Platform Achievements:

  • Over 800 million global downloads, with millions of monthly active users
  • Multiple top rankings on App Store and Google Play charts
  • Collaborations with well-known global IPs (e.g., Care Bears, The Little Prince, Chibi Maruko-chan)
  • Integrating social impact into entertainment, promoting "meaningful play" experiences

Key Features:

  • Innovative combination of voice-based social interaction and gamified experiences
  • Hit games including «Who's the Spy», «Guess My Drawing», «Mic Grab», and more

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/
WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937692/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weplay-partners-again-with-turk-eitim-dernei-to-support-204-earthquake-affected-children-302719789.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.