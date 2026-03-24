WEJOY PTE. LTD.: WePlay Partners Again with Türk Egitim Dernegi to Support 204 Earthquake-Affected Children

Notably, the children who received support wrote 14 heartfelt letters to express their gratitude to WePlay. These sincere messages added a deeply human and emotional dimension to the initiative, highlighting the real impact of this cross-border act of kindness.

Ramadan holds profound cultural and emotional significance in Turkish society, embodying the values of sharing, compassion, and solidarity. By launching this initiative during this meaningful period, WePlay not only demonstrated respect for local cultural contexts but also reinforced its commitment to addressing real community needs. The project focused on children affected by the earthquake, aiming to provide meaningful support and companionship during their recovery, and to ensure that goodwill translates into real-world impact.

Looking ahead, WePlay will continue to integrate local cultural understanding with social responsibility initiatives across different markets. By partnering with credible and professional organizations like TED, the company aims to further expand its efforts in child welfare, education support, and community engagement. In doing so, WePlay strives to ensure that its mission- "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world"- extends beyond digital experiences into meaningful real-world impact.

About WePlay

WePlay is a next-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party-based entertainment experiences, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment."

Platform Achievements:

Over 800 million global downloads, with millions of monthly active users

Multiple top rankings on App Store and Google Play charts

Collaborations with well-known global IPs (e.g., Care Bears, The Little Prince, Chibi Maruko-chan)

Integrating social impact into entertainment, promoting "meaningful play" experiences

Key Features:

Innovative combination of voice-based social interaction and gamified experiences

Hit games including «Who's the Spy», «Guess My Drawing», «Mic Grab», and more

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

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